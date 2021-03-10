English
Rajasthan Royals signs Studds Accessories as associate sponsor

The team is also looking to boost its sponsorship revenue, aiming at a 40 percent increase this season.

Moneycontrol News
March 10, 2021 / 03:55 PM IST
Representative image

Indian Premier League (IPL) team Rajasthan Royals said it has inked an agreement with two-wheeler helmet manufacturer Studds Accessories Ltd., as an associate sponsor on March 10.

According to the agreement, the helmets and caps of Rajasthan Royals will feature Studd's brand logo. The company will also produce exclusive, co-branded limited-edition riding helmets, which will be available for purchase, LiveMint reported.

Studds is looking to expand its presence in India. This IPL-tie up gives the company an opportunity to do so.

According to Gaurav Bhola, General Manager - Sales and Marketing, Studds Accessories Ltd, this partnership helps in further strengthening its commitment towards providing the best safety and quality products as well as services in India.

Studds Accessories Ltd currently makes 14 million helmets every year. It has two flagship brands Studds and SMK Helmets, with the former marketed and sold in 40 countries.

“At Rajasthan Royals, we are privileged to have the opportunity to work and associate with some of the best brands in the business. We are delighted to be welcoming on-board our new associate partner, Studds Accessories Ltd...," LiveMint quoted Jake Lush McCrum, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Rajasthan Royals as saying.

The team is also looking to boost its sponsorship revenue, aiming at a 40 percent increase this season. As of now, it is looking to build its long term relationships with brands such as Red Bull, Jio and Colgate and offbeat brands such as homegrown sanitary napkin brand Niine, the report said.
TAGS: #Indian Premier League #IPL #Rajasthan Royals
first published: Mar 10, 2021 03:55 pm

