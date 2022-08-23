English
    Rahul Dravid tests positive for COVID-19, not travelling to Dubai for Asia Cup for now: BCCI sources

    “Rahul Dravid has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in isolation. We are still hopeful that he will recover soon and might join the team in due course,” a senior BCCI official told PTI on the conditions of anonymity.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 23, 2022 / 12:08 PM IST
    Rahul Dravid is currently Team India's head coach. (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

    India head coach Rahul Dravid has tested positive for COVID-19 and didn’t accompany the Rohit Sharma-led team that left for Dubai to compete in the Asia Cup, starting August 27.

    India play arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening game on August 28.

    It is understood that for the time being, assistant coach Paras Mhambrey will be in-charge of the team but a call on whether NCA head VVS Laxman will join the team in Dubai will be taken later on Tuesday.

    “We haven’t taken a call on whether VVS will be going to Dubai from Harare or not. A call will be taken accordingly and if required, he will join. Till then Paras Mhambrey will be in-charge. All other members are fit and left for UAE early in the day,” he also confirmed.

    While majority of the members of the team left from Mumbai on Tuesday morning, vice-captain KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda and reserve player Axar Patel will travel from Harare, having finished their Zimbabwe assignment.

    (With PTI inputs)

