Rahul Dravid tests positive for COVID-19, not travelling to Dubai for Asia Cup for now: BCCI sources

India play arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening game on August 28.
“Rahul Dravid has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in isolation. We are still hopeful that he will recover soon and might join the team in due course,” a senior BCCI official told PTI on the conditions of anonymity.
It is understood that for the time being, assistant coach Paras Mhambrey will be in-charge of the team but a call on whether NCA head VVS Laxman will join the team in Dubai will be taken later on Tuesday.“We haven’t taken a call on whether VVS will be going to Dubai from Harare or not. A call will be taken accordingly and if required, he will join. Till then Paras Mhambrey will be in-charge. All other members are fit and left for UAE early in the day,” he also confirmed.
COVID-19 Vaccine
Frequently Asked Questions
A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.
There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.
Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.
While majority of the members of the team left from Mumbai on Tuesday morning, vice-captain KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda and reserve player Axar Patel will travel from Harare, having finished their Zimbabwe assignment.
(With PTI inputs)