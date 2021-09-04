MARKET NEWS

English
Tokyo Paralympics: India's Pramod Bhagat wins gold medal in badminton

Pramod Bhagat defeated Great Britain's Daniel Bethell in the men's single final match, bagging two straight sets with the score of 21-14, 21-17.

September 04, 2021 / 04:44 PM IST
File image of Pramod Bhagat (Pic- Twitter/All India Radio)

Indian para-badminton player Pramod Bhagat won the gold medal in men's single class SL3 badminton category in the ongoing Paralympics 2020 Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Bhagat defeated Great Britain's Daniel Bethell in the final match played between them on September 4, bagging two straight sets with the score of 21-14, 21-17.

The 33-year-old Bhagat has won his first Paralympic gold. He had earlier clinched the top prize at the World Championships in 2015 and 2019. The Odisha native had also bagged the gold at Asian Para Games in 2018.

Also Read | Tokyo Paralympics: Shooter Manish Narwal clinches India's 3rd gold, Singhraj Adhana bags silver

With Bhagat's victory, India has registered its fourth gold medal at the Paralympic games. The three other gold medalists are - shooters Manish Narwal and Avani Lekhara, and javelin thrower Sumit Antil.

Lekhara, 19, on September 3 also became the first Indian woman to win two Paralympic medals by claiming the 50 m rifle 3 Position SH1 bronze to add to an unprecedented gold she had won earlier in the ongoing Games.

Apart from four golds, India has also won seven silver and six bronze medals so far, an unprecedented and truly remarkable performance given that its combined haul for all previous Paralympics Games stood at 12 before this.

With PTI inputs
Tags: #2020 Tokyo Paralympics #badminton #India #Pramod Bhagat #Sports News
first published: Sep 4, 2021 04:17 pm

