English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

    NADA suspends javelin thrower Shivpal Singh till 2025

    Shivpal Singh, who has been charged with doping norms violation, reportedly tested positive for methandienone, which is a banned performance-enhancing steroid.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 02, 2022 / 08:46 PM IST
    Indian javelin thrower Shivpal Singh (AFP file image)

    Indian javelin thrower Shivpal Singh (AFP file image)

    Javelin thrower Shivpal Singh has been suspended till 2025 by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) for violation of doping norms, news agency ANI reported on October 2.

    The ban, although announced for a four-year period, will end in October 2025 as it comes into effect from October 21, 2021, reports citing the NADA order said.

    According to Olympics.com, Singh, who has been charged with a doping code violation, tested positive for methandienone, which is a banned performance-enhancing steroid.

    Singh, 27, was a silver medalist at the 2019 Asian Championships. At the tournament, he had clocked his best personal throw of 86.23 metre. The Uttar Pradesh-based athlete had also clinched the top medal at the 2019 World Military Games.

    Singh is the fifth major Indian athlete to be charged with a doping code violation this year. Earlier, the anti-doping agency had banned Tokyo Olympian Kamalpreet Kaur, quarter-miler MR Poovamma, sprinter Dhanalakshmi Sekar and discus thrower Navjeet Kaur Dhillon.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #doping #Javelin throw #National Anti-Doping Agency #Shivpal Singh
    first published: Oct 2, 2022 08:46 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.