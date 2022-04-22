MS Dhoni's match-winning death over prompts Ravindra Jadeja to bow to him | Watch

MS Dhoni's spectacular finish prompted Ravindra Jadeja to bow down to him. (Image: @CSKFansOfficial/Twitter)

MS Dhoni finished off in style in a masterclass death over on Thursday knocking 17 runs in the last over and turned the script for the Chennai Super Kings, sending Mumbai Indians to their seventh straight defeat in the Indian Premier League.

With Dhoni’s stunning knock, CSK managed to get their second win of the season and celebrations were in order for the former skipper.

CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja , who took over captaincy from Dhoni this season, bowed down to the wicket keeper-batsman after the match in a video that has gone viral on social media. Ambati Rayudu too folded his hands in front of the former India captain.

Suresh Raina, former CSK teammate, also praised Dhoni and shared Jadeja’s gesture for him in a tweet.

“The most awaited match of the tournament CSK v MI. A much needed innings by our very own MS Dhoni bhai at the end, always a delight to watch! Congratulations to the whole #CSK team on another massive win,” Raina tweeted.The Chennai Super Kings fan club too tweeted the photo with the caption: “Should we bow? Yes he’s a king.”

MS Dhoni’s 28 not out off 13 balls completely turned the game around for CSK especially when Mumbai Indians needed a desperate win to put an end to their losing streak.

Watch the nail-biting last over:

Mumbai Indians, the most successful IPL team with five wins to their name, haven’t won a single match this season. They are the first IPL franchise to lose the first seven matches in the tournament.

CSK has now scored 4 points and is at number 9 on the points table.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes