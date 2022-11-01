English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

    Mithali Raj predicts India-New Zealand in T20 World Cup

    The former India captain's semifinalists include South Africa and either England or defending champions Australia.

    PTI
    November 01, 2022 / 11:11 AM IST
    (File photo: Reuters)

    (File photo: Reuters)

    Mithali Raj has predicted an India-New Zealand final in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

    The former India captain's semifinalists include South Africa and either England or defending champions Australia.

    "My predictions for semi-final spot, that is four spots will be India and South Africa from Group 2. From Group 1, it will be New Zealand and a toss-up between England and Australia. And the finalists, there is no doubt, India has to be there, and New Zealand, she told Star Sports.

    Mithali, who retired from international cricket after a glittering career, made her commentary debut with the India-South Africa clash on Sunday.

    With two wins in three games, India are placed second in Group 2 behind South Africa.

    Close
    The final will be played at the MCG on November 13.
    PTI
    Tags: #2022 T20 World Cup #India-New Zealand #Mithali Raj
    first published: Nov 1, 2022 11:11 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.