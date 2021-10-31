MARKET NEWS

October 31, 2021 / 08:40 PM IST

LIVE | India vs New Zealand | Ind 70/5 (14.3/20): Pant falls, India's misery with the bat continues

India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup: Catch all the live action from the fixture right here

LIVE India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2021: A week since losing to Pakistan in their first match of the T20 World Cup, India hit the ground again, this time against
New Zealand in Dubai with the other results in the group proving to be added pressure for the side. With Afghanistan notching up a big win and Pakistan continuing their winning ways, India and New Zealand have some catching up to do and it could get really difficult for the losing side to recover and make it to the semi-finals.
  • October 31, 2021 / 08:37 PM IST

    Live | India vs New Zealand | T20 World Cup 2021 | Ind 67/4 - 14 overs: India is just ticking along. It looks more like a side that is chasing a low total. Just five runs from the Sodhi over. New Zealand won't mind this. They are rushing through all the spin overs. Is India leaving the boundaries for too late?

  • October 31, 2021 / 08:33 PM IST

    Live | India vs New Zealand | T20 World Cup 2021 | Ind 62/4 - 13 overs: India in a huge spot here. 13 overs have gone and just 62 runs on board. The run rate is under 5. They are not able to get rid of the shackles here. Both Pandya and Pant have both been subdued. Kiwis are right on top of them here. 

  • October 31, 2021 / 08:29 PM IST

    Live | India vs New Zealand | T20 World Cup 2021 | Ind 58/4 - 12 overs: Five of that over from Santner. India in a spot here. They do not have enough wickets or a decent run rate on their side. Would be interesting what Pandya and Pant will decide to do. They have to be careful not to lose any more wickets, but at the same time, can't let the run rate go at the current rate. 

  • October 31, 2021 / 08:24 PM IST

    Live | India vs New Zealand | T20 World Cup 2021 | Ind 52/4 - 11 overs: Great over from Sodhi yet again. Just four from it and the priceless wicket of Kohli. For India, it is yet another batting deja vu. But this time, even Kohli has faltered. Hardik Pandya is in. But he will have to play the innings of his life along with Pant if India are to claw its way back into this game. 

  • October 31, 2021 / 08:21 PM IST

    Live | India vs New Zealand | T20 World Cup 2021 | Ind 48/4 - 10.1 overs: Wicket! Kohli falls! India are in shatters. Sodhi gets his second. IT was a leg-breaker. Kohli decides to sslog sweep it. The ball goes miles in the air but lands safely in the hands of Trent Boult at long-on. 

  • October 31, 2021 / 08:18 PM IST

    Live | India vs New Zealand | T20 World Cup 2021 | Ind 48/3 - 10 overs: Just five runs from Santner in the 10th over and with that it's the drinks break. New Zealand have done extremely well to keep India in check and they have taken three wickets too. India have a lot to do if they are to stand a chance in this match. Both Kohli and Pant will have to accelerate their innings. Current run rate is well below par. 

  • October 31, 2021 / 08:14 PM IST

    Live | India vs New Zealand | T20 World Cup 2021 | Ind 43/3 - 9 overs: A great comeback over from Milne. After that 15-run over, he has just conceded two in his second. Cramped the batsmen for room. India are lagging behind with the run-rate under 5. 

  • October 31, 2021 / 08:10 PM IST

    Live | India vs New Zealand | T20 World Cup 2021 | Ind 41/3 - 8 overs: Another great over from New Zealand. India's trouble with the its top order continues. Yet another fail for India. Pant is in. He will not be able to play his style if India are to avoid another collapse. 

  • October 31, 2021 / 08:08 PM IST

    Live | India vs New Zealand | T20 World Cup 2021 | Ind 40/3 - 7.4 overs: Wicket! That is the end of Rohit Sharma. Sodhi has his man. It wasn't a great ball. Short outside off and Rohit takes a swing at it. Guptill charges forward and takes a great tumbling catch. India lose their third. 

  • October 31, 2021 / 08:04 PM IST

    Live | India vs New Zealand | T20 World Cup 2021 | Ind 37/2 - 7 overs: Another fine over from Santner. Just two from it. Kohli is in, but he was only able to negotiate a single off the last ball in the over.  

  • October 31, 2021 / 08:00 PM IST

    KL Rahul out!

    Ind 35/2 (5.5/20)

    Live | India vs New Zealand | T20 World Cup 2021 | Ind 35/2 - 5.5 overs: Wicket! KL Rahul goes. This time the catch is taken. It was a short ball on off stump and Rahul looked like he didn't get enough on it. It is hit straight down the throat of Mitchell at deep square leg. India are under pressure early on, yet again. 

  • October 31, 2021 / 07:55 PM IST

    Live | India vs New Zealand | T20 World Cup 2021 | Ind 29/1 - 5 overs: Huge over for India. 15 runs off it. A four and a six off the last two balls as Rohit Sharma decides to pick up the pace. Milne will rue that dropped catch. 

