KXIP's Chris Gayle tests negative for coronavirus after attending party by Usain Bolt

West Indian cricketer and KXIP opener Chris Gayle tested negative for coronavirus after he attended a mask-free birthday party thrown by sprinter Usain Bolt in Jamaica. Bolt tested positive for the coronavirus on August 24.

Gayle took to social media to say that he tested negative for the virus twice.

"Couple of days ago. 1st Covid-19 test.. Before travel I need 2 negative test," Gayle's Instagram story said. In another post, Gayle wrote, "The last one went a bit too far in my nose. Phew. Result was negative."

The West Indian cricketer also added that he would be staying home until the end of 2020, " not gonna travel again nah sah! Tan a mi yard!! Keep the change! Excuse me!," Gayle added.

Gayle was not the only high profile attendee at Bolt's birthday bash. Manchester City's Raheem Sterling and Bayer Leverkusen's Leon Bailey were reportedly among the other sports stars at the party.

Bolt said he took the test on August 22, the day after he celebrated his birthday at a bash where partygoers danced to the hit "Lockdown" by Jamaican reggae singer Koffee, according to a report by India Today.

Daily confirmed cases in Jamaica have surged to more than 60 per day over the past four days from less than 10 just a few weeks ago. Jamaica now has 1,612 confirmed cases, with 622 active cases and 16 deaths from coronavirus, the report said.

Gayle is set to join Kings XI Punjab led by KL Rahul this season. Last year, he scored an impressive 368 but it was not enough as the Chandigarh-based team couldn't make it to the playoffs.