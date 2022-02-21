IPL 2022: Inside Gujarat Titans dugout in metaverse with Hardik Pandya & Co.

A screengrab of the video shared by Gujarat Titans of their Dugout in metaverse. (@gujarat_titans/Twitter)

One of the new teams to play in IPL 2022, Gujarat Titans launched their fan engagement platform or the 'Dugout' in Metaverse on Monday. The team also revealed their logo in the virtual world.

Fans were introduced to the Dugout as a place where "Gujarat Titans fans are at the Center". A statement by the team read: "Gujarat Titans, the newest team of IPL is now the first team to embrace the metaverse -- a virtual space where Titans and their fans will interact seamlessly, like never before."

Titans, as fans of the team are referred to, were welcomed into the metaverse by avatars of skipper and all-rounder Hardik Pandya, head coach Ashish Nehra and opening batsman Shubman Gill.

"Exciting times, right? Gujarat and the world are waiting and watching. Kuch different karne ka time hain (It's time to do something different). welcome to the metaverse," Pandya's avatar said.

The trio then went on to release the logo, or as Nehra put it, "josh aur jaan (heart and essence)" of the team.

Speaking about Gujarat Titan's goals and its depiction in the logo, Pandya said, "Our DNA is about reaching the top, the apex and always moving upwards."



Adding to it, Nehra said that the lightning bolt symbolised their energy and the team's ambition to achieve the ‘pinnacle’ of success in the upcoming edition of the IPL.

The team logo takes inspiration from the shape of a kite that soars up in the sky, reflecting the team’s urge to scale new horizons. As kite-flying is an integral part of Gujarat’s cultural heritage with festivities like Uttarayan, the logo reflects the cultural heritage and legacy of the state, basis which the team’s foundation is built upon.