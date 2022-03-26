IPL 2022: Ahead of CSK, KKR match, a look at their squads

IPL 2022: Ravindra Jadeja and Shreyas Iyer, the captains of Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.

The 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League is set to begin today with a match between Chennai Super Kings and the Kolkata Knight riders at 7.30 pm. Take a look at their squads ahead of the game.

Chennai Super Kings

Ravindra Jadeja

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will debut as the Chennai Super Kings captain in the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League. Jadeja was the most expensive player to be retained by the team (at Rs 16 crore)

MS Dhoni

The veteran batsman and wicketkeeper has passed on captaincy to Jadeja after leading Chennai Super Kings to four IPL victories. For the 2022 season, the Chennai Super Kings had retained him for Rs 12 crore.

Moeen Ali

All-rounder Moeen Ali, who played 15 matches in 2021, scoring 357 runs and six wickets, had been retained by CSK for Rs 8 crore.

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad played 16 matches in 2021, with a high score of 101. Chennai Super Kings had retained him this year for Rs 6 crore.

Dwyane Bravo

All-rounder Dwyane Bravo, who has played over 150 IPL matches has been CSK’s “main stay and game changer during crucial games”, the team says. CSK acquired him for Rs 4.40 crore this year. Delhi Capitals had also bid for him.

Ambati Rayudu

Three teams -- Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, and Sunrisers Hyderabad-- were in the race to acquire the batsman. He ultimately went to CSK for Rs 6.75 crore.

Deepak Chahar

Chennai Super Kings got bowler Deepak Chahar back into the fold at 14 crore after a bidding war involving Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. In the 2018 edition of the Indian Premier League, he had taken 10 wickets in 12 matches.

Shivam Dube

Chennai Super Kings had acquired the middle-order batter for Rs 4 crore at the 2022 IPL Mega Auction. He has previously played for Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Chris Jordan

English bowler Chris Jordan, who made his IPL debut in 2016 with Royal Challengers Bangalore, was acquired by CSK this year for Rs 3.6 crore.

Adam Milne

New Zealander bowler Adam Milne is known for his sharp bouncers and deadly yorkers. CSK bought him this year for 1.9 crore. He has previously played for Mumbai Indians.

Mitchell Santer

The Kiwi all rounder had been bought by CSK for Rs 1.9 crore at the 2022 Mega Auction.

Rajvardhan Hangarkekar

Rajvardhan Hangargekar, 19, was part of India’s winning squad for the 2022 Under-19 World Cup. CSK acquired him for the latest season of IPL at 1.5 crore.

KM Asif

The fast bowler has been with CSK since 2018. In 2022, the team picked him up for his base price of Rs 20 lakh.

Tushar Deshpande

Deshpande, who has played five IPL games so far, had been acquired by CSK for Rs 20 lakh in 2022.

Maheesh Theekshana

The spinner from Sri Lanka will make his IPL debut with the 2022 edition. CSK had acquired him at the IPL auction for Rs 70 lakh.

Devon Conway

Left-handed New Zealand batsman Devon Conway had been acquired by CSK for Rs 1 crore.

Dwaine Pretorius

CSK had bought the South African all-rounder for his base price of Rs 50 lakhs at the 2022 Mega Auction. This will be his first IPL match,

Subhranshu Senapati

Subhranshu Senapati has led his state, Odisha, in two cricketing formats. CSK bought him to play in the 2022 IPL at Rs 20 lakh.

Mukesh Choudhary

Mukesh Choudhary was bought by CSK for his base price of Rs 20 lakhs. He has to his credit the most wickets for Maharashtra in the 2021-2022 Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Prashant Solanki

Both the Rajasthan Royals and the Chennai Super Kings had bid fiercely for the 22-year-old from Mumbai. In his debut IPL auction, Solanki’s base price was Rs 20 lakh but he ended up being acquired by CSK for Rs 1.20 crore.

C Hari Nishaanth

Hari Nishanth , who has represented Tamil Nadu in junior cricket, had been acquired by CSK for Rs 20 lakh.

N Jagadeesan

Narayan Jagadeesan , who has been with CSK for the past four seasons, had been bought for his base price of Rs 20 lakhs at the 2022 Mega Auction.

K Bhagath Varma

Varma, 23, an off-spinning right-handed all-rounder, had been picked by the CSK for his base price of Rs 20 lakhs at the IPL 2022 Mega Auction.

Simarjeet Singh

Pacer Simarjeet Singh was also bought by CSK for 20 lakhs. He has previously been a net bowler for Delhi Capitals.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Shreyas Iyer

Iyer will lead the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2022. He was the team’s most expensive buy (Rs 12.25 crore) this season. KKR had finished as runners-up in the 2021 season.

Ajinkya Rahane

Batsman Ajinkya Rahane, a top run scorer, had been acquired by KKR for a base price of Rs 1 crore.

Rinku Singh

KKR had bought right-handed batsman Rinku Singh for Rs 55 lakh.

Aaron Finch

The Australian batsman has been signed on KKR as a replacement for England’s Alex Hales. Finch is Australia’s ICC T20 World Cup-winning captain. KKR had acquired him for Rs 1.5 crore in the 2022 IPL auction.

Abhijeet Tomar

Batsman Abhijeet Tomar from Rajasthan has played nine List-A games. KKR bought him for the 2022 IPL at Rs 40 lakh.

Ramesh Kumar

The player from Punjab, who is new to representative cricket, had been acquired by KKR at the IPL Auction for Rs 20 Lakh.

Pratham Singh

The 29-year-old batsman, who has played 27 T-20 games, had also been acquired for his base price of Rs 20 lakh.

Sam Billings

English wicketkeeper-batsman Sam Billings had made his IPL debut with the Delhi Daredevils in 2016. For the 2022 edition, KKR had signed him for Rs 2 crore.

Sheldon Jackson

Jackson, a well-known name in domestic Indian cricket, was acquired by KKR for Rs 60 lakh. He has played for the team in 2017 and 2021 too.

Baba Indrajith

IPL 2022 will be the debut season for this prolific run scorer from Tamil Nadu. The 27-year-old had been acquired by the team for Rs 20 lakh.

Pat Cummins

Australian bowler Pat Cummins had been the most expensive player acquired by KKR in 2021 (Rs 15.50 crore). This time, KKR have bought him for 7.75 crore.

Mohammad Nabi

The all-rounder from Afghanistan has previously played for Sunrisers Hyderabad. For 2022 IPL, KKR got him on board for Rs 1 crore.

Nitish Rana

The left-handed batsman played his first IPL match in 2016. For the current season, KKR have acquired him for a whopping Rs 8 crore.

Shivam Mavi

All-rounder Shivam Mavi has been a valuable bowler for Kolkata Knight Riders. The team bought him for Rs 7.75 crore this year.

Anukul Roy

Batting all-rounder Anukul Roy, who had previously been a substitute wicket-keeper for Mumbai Indians, was acquired by KKR in 2022 for his base price of Rs 20 lakh.

Chamika Karunaratne

The Sri Lankan all-rounder had been bought by KKR for Rs 50 lakh in this year’s IPL auction.

Aman Khan

Medium pacer Aman Khan had been signed by KKR for Rs 20 lakh.

Andre Russel

The all-rounder from the Caribbean has been one of the most sought-after players in IPL. He fetched Rs 12 crore at the 2022 IPL auction

Venkatesh Iyer

Left-arm batter Venkatesh Iyer was retained by KKR for Rs 8 crore.

Umesh Yadav

Bowler Umesh Yadav had fetched Rs 2 crore at the 2022 IPL auction.

Rasikh Dar

KKR had acquired the player from Jammu and Kashmir for Rs 20 lakh.

Tim Southee

Veteran medium pacer Tim Southee has previously played for Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians. KKR picked him up in 2022 for Rs 1.5 crore.

Ashok Sharma

The medium pacer from Rajasthan had fetched Rs 55 Lakh in the 2022 IPL Auction.

Sunil Narine

KKR had retained the Trinidadian player for Rs 6 crore.

Varun Chakaravarthy

KKR’s mystery spinner had fetched Rs 8 crore at the 2022 auction.