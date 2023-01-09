‘Didn’t’ watch me bat growing up’: Rahul Dravid to Suryakumar Yadav after Rajkot century

Suryakumar discussed his match prep in an interview with India coach Rahul Dravid. (Image credit: Screengrab from BCCI video)

Suryakumar Yadav, at present the world's top T20 batsman, smashed a blazing century that led India to a series win over Sri Lanka in Rajkot on January 7. The 32-year-old has become the only player to strike three T20 centuries while playing No. 3 or lower. Two of those were in 2022.

How does he prepare for matches and what has been his favourite recent innings? Yadav revealed it all in an interview with India head coach Rahul Dravid.

Starting off, Dravid joked he was sure Yadav didn't watch him bat as a child. "I hope you didn't, I am sure you didn't," he said.

Laughing, Yadav replied: "I did".

Dravid praised his "exceptional form", and asked him to pick one or two of his innings.

Yadav told him that he enjoyed batting in all the tough situations and it would be difficult to pick just one.

Watch the full interview here

"I enjoyed myself, whatever I did in the last year," he said. "I just enjoy whenever I go in to bat, express myself. In those difficult situations when other teams try and pull the game off, I try to take the game on. If it works well for the team and for me, then I'm happy."

How much of it is predetermination and how much does it depend on options, Yadav was asked.

"In this format (T20), you have to be a little bit pre-determined," he responded. "But I try and play the field. what fielders are in, what bowler can bowl at that time and it works out. "

Yadav spoke about his method of trying to set the field.

"Any time a leg-spinner or fast-bowler is bowling and just try to time the ball as much as possible and hear the sound of the bat," he continued.

Yadav was a rising star in domestic cricket before he made his international debut in 2021. How had his journey been?

"It was challenging in the last few years but I kept telling myself this is why you play the game," he told Dravid. "Passion for the game kept me going."

On his family's role in his career, Yadav said: "In my family, there is no history of sports, so I had to be a little different for them to see a spark in me. They sacrificed a lot for me. After I got married, my wife pushed me really hard."