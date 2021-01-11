India vs Australia | Sydney heroics to boost brand value of Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara

In 2018-19, Cheteshwar Pujara had the biggest hand in India’s first-ever Test series win in Australia. At the time, this journalist had asked Piyush Pandey, the advertising icon and a former Ranji cricketer, why Pujara was not getting at least a few endorsements.

Pandey said, “Cricket is more defined today by one-day and T20 and that’s where personalities get built among Indian masses. Test cricket is relatively niche and hence he (Pujara) is more niche than mass.”

Pujara was once again one of the saviours for India in their fighting draw against Australia in Sydney on January 11, scoring a typically stolid 77 from 205 balls. He also scored 50 in the first innings. And it is heartening to note that commercially, things are at least marginally better for Test specialists, or those deemed not as saleable as MS Dhoni or Virat Kohli.

Most architects of India’s courageous performance in Australia, such as R Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane and Pujara, have seen their portfolios acquire a rosy tinge in the last few years.

The other star of the Sydney Test, Rishabh Pant, is young and marketable anyway. Likewise with Shubman Gill. Both have IPL careers. Hanuma Vihari, who along with Ashwin held off the Aussie attack despite a hamstring injury, may not yet enjoy the recognition of some of his teammates. But he is 27, and has some time on his hands.

In 2019, Pujara signed up with SBI Life Insurance in what was perhaps his first high-profile campaign. The 32-year-old from Saurashtra has an estimated net worth of Rs 15 crore. It is not much by cricket standards. But as respect for his value increases, and if he starts playing a few more strokes in his batting as well as his branding, he can be in front of the camera again. However, Pujara has not played the IPL since 2014. And as Piyush Pandey indicated, T20 is an important factor in the endorsement market.

Rahane, 32, is not short on the T20 spotlight. He has appeared in 12 IPLs. Nonetheless, his simple, no-frills image has meant that his endorsements have taken some time to get going. Some momentum is building, though, and his captaincy and performances in Australia have certainly raised his stature as a cricketer.

As of now, Rahane has a bat sticker deal with CEAT. In the recent past he also became the face of edu-tech firm ELSA Corp and sports tech and events startup HUDLE. Estimates peg Rahane’s net worth at Rs 70 crore.

Ashwin is an IPL regular too. The 34-year-old has played 11 editions of the high visibility tournament. Together with his abilities with ball, bat and Twitter handle, this has made the off-spinner a marketable name. Over the years, he has been associated with brands such as Complan, HDFC Life, Castrol and Gillete. Ashwin’s net worth is believed to be in the region of Rs 110 crore.

Spunky and just 23, Rishabh Pant’s fearless 97 in Sydney was among the factors that brought India back into the game. He is the type who will play the occasional reckless shot or drop some catches. But he is also the type who can win matches.

Gill, 21, made his Test debut in Melbourne, and has been one of the finds of the tour. Tall and elegant, and batting at the challenging spot of opener, he scored a 45 in his debut innings and 50 and 31 in the Sydney Test.

Pant’s net worth, primarily from IPL earnings, is already said to be around Rs 33 crore. Gill’s is estimated at Rs 7.4 crore. If they find the balance between exuberance and maturity, they have a lucrative future.