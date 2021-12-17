MARKET NEWS

India beat Pakistan 3-1 in Asian Champions Trophy 2021

India vs Pakistan: India won two out of three matches in the round-robin stage of the 2021 Asian Champions Trophy men’s hockey tournament, which is being held in Dhaka.

Moneycontrol News
December 17, 2021 / 05:20 PM IST
The Indian men's hockey (Image: Twitter/@TheHockeyIndia)

The Indian hockey team beat Pakistan 3-1 in the Asians Champion Trophy 2021 on December 17.

India won two out of three matches in the round-robin stage of the 2021 Asian Champions Trophy men’s hockey tournament, which is being held in Dhaka.

India’s win against the Pakistan hockey team was sealed by Harmanpreet Singh, who successfully converted two penalty corners, while Akashdeep Singh scored a field goal.

The opening score was made by Harmanpreet Singh, helping India take a 1-0 lead over Pakistan by half-time. The lead was doubled with Singh’s goal minutes into the third quarter.

The Indian hockey team, which recently won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, also went past host nation Bangladesh 9-0 in their previous encounter. The men in blue have earlier played a 2-2 draw with South Korea in its opening match of the tournament.
