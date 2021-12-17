India beat Pakistan 3-1 in Asian Champions Trophy 2021

The Indian men's hockey (Image: Twitter/@TheHockeyIndia)

The Indian hockey team beat Pakistan 3-1 in the Asians Champion Trophy 2021 on December 17.

India won two out of three matches in the round-robin stage of the 2021 Asian Champions Trophy men’s hockey tournament, which is being held in Dhaka.

India’s win against the Pakistan hockey team was sealed by Harmanpreet Singh, who successfully converted two penalty corners, while Akashdeep Singh scored a field goal.

The opening score was made by Harmanpreet Singh, helping India take a 1-0 lead over Pakistan by half-time. The lead was doubled with Singh’s goal minutes into the third quarter.