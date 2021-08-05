MARKET NEWS

Tokyo Olympics |Indian men's hockey team wins bronze medal; here are the highlights of the match

The Indian team won the first Olympic hockey medal since winning the gold at the 1980 Summer Games in Moscow.

Moneycontrol News
August 05, 2021 / 11:53 AM IST
India players celebrate a goal by Hardik Singh, center, during the men's field hockey bronze medal match against Germany at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The Indian men's hockey beat Germany 5-4 on August 5 at the Tokyo Olympics, in a nine-goal thrilling game.

This is India's first Olympic hockey medal since winning the gold at the 1980 Summer Games in Moscow.

Simranjeet Singh scored two goals, while Hardik Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, and Rupinder Pal Singh scored one goal each.

Catch LIVE Updates of the Tokyo Olympic here

Here are some more highlights from the match:

> Four goals were made by both teams in the second quarter.

>India was down 1-3 in the second quarter but took the score at half-time to 3-3 after goals by Hardik Singh and Harmanpreet Singh.

> Rupinder Pal Singh secured a penalty stroke and Simranjeet Singh scored his second of the match not long into the second half.

> Germany came with back a goal but was unable to force the equaliser, even after taking out its goalie to bring in an extra field player late in the game.

Also read: India wins first medal in 41 years in men's hockey; take a look at team's history at Olympics

(With inputs from Reuters)
Tags: #2020 Tokyo Olympics #hockey #India #Sports
