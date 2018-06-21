Iceland footballer's Instagram followers now exceed his country’s population

Rurik Gislason, the forward from Iceland’s football team was the talk of the town when he played against Argentina. Owing to his good looks and his game, the Icelander saw a massive gain in his Instagram followers, which currently stands at nearly 7 lakh. This is more than twice of his country Iceland’s population which currently stands at 3.34 lakh.

Iceland kept Argentina away from a win in their first match of the tournament but it was only in the 63rd minute when Iceland forward Rurik Gislason came onto the field to make his World Cup debut. This was enough for him to grab eyeballs and become an online sensation on Instagram and Twitter.

Before this game, Gislason had 30,000 odd followers on Instagram which increased to more than over 7 lakh followers after the game against Argentina. The fans seem to be more impressed by his good looks than his game.



Imagine being sooooo good looking that your Instagram followers go from from 30,000 to 207,000 by playing 30 minutes at the World Cup. Take a bow, Rúrik Gíslason #fyririsland pic.twitter.com/Xr9uLRkoCk

— Sons of Ice and Fire (@sons_icefire) June 17, 2018

The world of Twitter went absolutely berserk - some top tweets:



I feel like in the midst of the excitement of the game I perhaps didn't fully appreciate Rúrik Gíslason's contribution to the sport. Lemme do that real quick. You're welcome. pic.twitter.com/41cs7ix0HO

— Rebecca Roanhorse preorder ☇TRAIL OF LIGHTNING☇ (@RoanhorseBex) June 16, 2018

The 30-year-old Iceland forward now has over 6,96,000 followers on Instagram. Iceland will face Nigeria and Croatia next in their group stage games.