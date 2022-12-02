Explained: Why the fuss over Japan's goal is unfounded

Japan's midfielder #17 Ao Tanaka scores his team's second goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group E football match between Japan and Spain.

Ao Tanaka's winner against Spain has upset German fans. Not only did the goal knock out the European powerhouse, but their fans are fuming that the goal even counted. Football fans, especially the German ones, are arguing the legality of Japan's second goal as they feel the ball went out of play before Tanaka applied the finishing touches.

The linesman agreed by flagging off the goal as he too felt the ball had gone out of play before it was pulled back for Tanaka. But a VAR check overturned the decision and awarded the goal to Tanaka and Japan, much to the annoyance of Spain, but more so Germany fans.

Slow motion video shows the ball crossing over the line before substitute Kaoru Mitoma pulled it back for Tanaka, who gleefully put the ball in the back of the net.



For all those saying Japan's goal was out…

However, the official football rule states that if any part of the ball -- not just the part that makes contact with the ground -- is in line with the by-line, then the ball is not considered to be out of play. In this case, the curvature of the ball, which did not make contact with the ground, was in line with the by-line so VAR had no choice but to overturn it. Take a look at this video for context:

Another user perfectly illustrated why perspective is important while judging these decisions.



Commentators confused, after watching the first replay, about why the Japan goal stood. A reminder that camera angles can be deceiving.

The VAR referees have access to a goalline camera, which has been installed at a height above the goal post for such situations, that shows the entire ball not crossing the whole by-line.

German fans were still inconsolable though as their team has now exited the FIFA World Cup group stage for the second time running.