FIFA World Cup 2022: Kylian Mbappe, Achraf Hakimi display friendship goals

Kylian Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi might be divided by nationalities but their bond as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) teammates was evident after France's 2-0 win over Morocco in the semifinal on Wednesday. After the referee blew the full-time whistle at Al Bayt Stadium, the French forward went over to a dejected Hakimi and lifted him off the floor of the pitch to console the Moroccan defender.



Football means friendship

Kylian Mbappé and Achraf Hakimi are two unbelievable players but also the best spot for the Beautiful Game.#Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/PJQXTuFxS1 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 14, 2022

They soon exchanged jerseys and embraced each other in a long hug that showed how close a friendship they enjoy with one another. The 23-year-old Mbappe was seen wearing the No.2 jersey of his friend as he joined his teammates in celebrating their entry into consecutive FIFA World Cup finals.

This gesture from Mbappe won the hearts of many on social media.

Meanwhile, Hakimi wore Mbappe’s No.10 jersey and joined his teammates in appreciating the travelling Moroccan fans for their unwavering support.

Making history

Both teams made history as Morocco played its first-ever semifinal in a FIFA World Cup, and also became the first African side to do so. France, on the other hand, reached consecutive FIFA World Cup finals for the first time as it is on the cusp of defending the title it won in 2018.



Wasn’t sure whether I was going to watch the rest of the World Cup after we were eliminated… but how can you turn down the opportunity to watch Leo Messi when he can still play to that level at the age of 35. Honestly astonishing.

— James Maddison (@Madders10) December 14, 2022

If France wins the final, it will be the first team in the history of the World Cup to win back-to-back titles.

Standing in France's way is Lionel Messi and his Argentine side, who brushed aside Croatia in the first semifinal on Tuesday.

Messi confirmed Sunday's final will be his last ever game in a FIFA World Cup. And having achieved pretty much every single individual and collective title possible for club and country, he will be raring to add the one medal that has evaded him in his glittering career.