FIFA World Cup 2018: Senegal, Japan fans clean stadium after match

Apart from winning their respective opening games of World Cup 2018, Japan and Senegal have also won the hearts of millions after their fans cleaned up the stands before leaving the stadium.

As per a report by The Independent, Senegal's win against Poland— which made the team the first African nation to win its opening game this World Cup— sparked celebration among the team's fans at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow.

However, while the fans reportedly celebrated recklessly, they also ensured that they methodically clean up the stadium and assemble the rubbish in a single pile.

In a video clip shared by Argentinian TV Channel TyC Sports on Twitter, the fans can be seen clearing up their sector before leaving. The tweet stated: ‘Senegal achieved a historic triumph. But their fans instead of celebrating minutes after the game, are responsible for cleaning their sector before retiring. # RESPECT.’

The video has received 6 million views, and admiration of people from all over the world.

The gesture was also seen after Japan's encounter with Colombia in Saransk, where the Japanese fans ensured that their section of the stadium was clear of rubbish.

This was not the first time that Japan's fans have displayed a sense of social responsibility, however, having cleared up their section of the stadium after a loss to Ivory Coast in the 2014 edition of the World Cup in South Africa.