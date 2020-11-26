Diego Maradona: The football wizard was one of the most expensive players of his time

The Argentinian football legend--Diego Armando Maradona is reported to have a net worth of $500,000 at the time of his death, according to the website Celebrity Net Worth .

While the International Business Times reports the net worth to be an estimated $100,000--adding to his financial issues. Most of his income is said to have been sourced from salaries and endorsements. Hublot, Puma and Coca-Coal were some of the prominent brands he endorsed.

Maradona was one of the most expensive players to have received a record transfer fee during his early career--an estimated over 16 million euros in earnings. In 1982, he was signed by Barcelona for 7.2 million euros and then by Napoli for 6.97 million euros in 1984.

Diego Maradona cost "double what Cristiano Ronaldo would cost today" when he joined from Barcelona in 1984, Corrado Ferlaino, former Napoli president had said, the ESPN reported in 2017.

Maradona is said to have earned about $3 million in salary from (Napoli) Naples, and another $8 million to $10 million in endorsements, according to a New York Times report in May 1990.

As the coach of Dorados, a football club, he is estimated to have received $150,000 a month or $1.6m for the 11-month contract.

However, the legend was also trapped into several controversies including consumption of drugs and debt repayment. In the early 90’s it is reported that Maradona racked up debts worth €37 million in unpaid taxes. “In 2009, the Italian police seized a pair of earrings worth £3,600 from Maradona in a bid to recover unpaid taxes from his time at Napoli. Three years prior to this, police took two Rolex watches worth 10,000 euros,” The Express reported.

