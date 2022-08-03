CWG 2022: Weightlifter Lovepreet Singh claims bronze, other updates of India's performance

CWG 2022: Lovepreet Singh lifted a personal best of 355 kg, including a new national record of 192 kg in clean and jerk, to finish third on the podium. (Image credit: @narendramodi/Twitter)

Lovepreet Singh won a bronze in men's 109 kg to continue the country's medal rush in weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games here on Wednesday. The 24-year-old son of a tailor from Amritsar lifted a personal best of 355 kg, including a new national record of 192 kg in clean and jerk, to finish third on the podium.

A steady Lovepreet improved from 157kg to 163kg in his final attempt of snatch to be joint second with Canadian Pierre-Alexandre Bessette. However, the intense competition got the better of him in the clean and jerk, as he slipped to third position.

"I could not have been happier. This was my first big competition at the International stage and I produced my best ever show to return with a medal," Lovepreet Singh said.

Indian judoka Deepak Deswal progressed to the quarterfinals of men's 100kg competition after beating Cameroon's Eric Jean Sebastien Omgba Fouda at the Commonwealth Games here on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old took down his opponent from Cameroon with an 'Ippon' in a round of 16 contest that lasted 3 minutes and 37 seconds.

Deswal will face England's Harry Lovell-Hewitt next. India have won two medals in judo so far with L Shushila Devi and Vijay Kumar claiming a silver and a bronze in women's 48kg and men's 60kg respectively on Monday.

Sunayna Kuruvilla defeated Fung-A-Fat of Guyana in the women's squash single plate final at the Commonwealth Games here on Wednesday.

Sunayna downed her Guyanese opponent 11-7, 13-11, 11-2 in what turned out to be a comfortable victory for the 23-year-old squash player. Saurav Ghosal, who went down in the semifinal yesterday, will take on home favourite James Willstrop of England in the bronze medal play-off.

The mixed doubles team will also be in action later in the day when Joshana Chinappa and Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu face Sri Lanka's Yeheni Kuruppu and Ravindu Laksiri in their round of 32 match.

Pugilist Nitu Ganghas progressed to the semifinals of women's 48kg boxing category to assure herself of a medal at the Commonwealth Games here on Wednesday.The 21-year-old, a two-time youth gold medallist, was declared winner by ABD when her Northern Ireland's opponent Nicole Clyde threw in the towel in the third and final round of the quarterfinal match.

Tulika Mann booked her berth in the women's 78kg final to be assured of a medal at the Commonwealth Games here on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old, a four-time national champion, trailed in the match initially but performed an 'Ippon' to humble New Zealand's Sydnee Andrews within three minutes in the semifinal match. Tulika will now face Scotland's Sarah Adlington in the final later on Wednesday.

Nitu Ganghas showed her ferocity to demolish Northern Ireland's Nicole Clyde in the women's 48kg category and assure India their first boxing medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games here on Wednesday.

Soon after Mohammad Hussamuddin defeated Tryagain Morning Ndevelo of Namibia in a 4-1 split verdict to advance into the semifinals of the men's 57kg and fetch his second consecutive CWG medal.

The 28-year-old from Nizamabad had won bronze in Gold Coast four years ago. Hussamuddin had to work hard for the win as it was a fiercely contested bout and could have gone either way.

Earlier, the 21-year-old from Dhanana district in Bhiwani, Nitu dominated the first two rounds against Clyde before the bout was abandoned with the outcome only going one way.

Making her CWG debut, Nitu had big shoes to fill in the weight category of the great MC Mary Kom, who injured herself during the selection trials held before the mega event.

