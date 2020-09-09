Interview: COVID-19 won't be stumbling block on path of building sports culture, says former cricketer Nilesh Kulkarni

It is not very often we see a sportsperson, that too a cricketer, veer into the field of education after hanging up his boots.

For former India cricketer Nilesh Kulkarni, setting up the International Institute of Sports Management (IISM) was a natural extension of building on the ethos of sports and making it a viable career option for those who are passionate about it.

IISM was recently bestowed with the prestigious Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar for excellence in sports education.

In an interview with Moneycontrol, he talks about the sports culture in the country and the need for professionals in the field.

Edited excerpts:

Q: Do you think COVID-19 will stymie the progress made on the efforts to build a sports culture in the country?

A: I don’t think so. There’s a blessing in disguise in the COVID situation as the emphasis on fitness and health wellness has increased considerably. The government of India has also promoted this aspect. Obviously, COVID-19 will leave an impact but cricket teaches you to adjust and adapt and I have followed that. In our institute’s case, we have compensated the practical aspect by giving them more research work. Students are compiling 18 research to be published in next 6 to 8 months. We also engage with numerous bodies like FICCI, CII and Assocham so that students get the required exposure.

Q: What prompted you to take up this initiative?

A: One has to be slightly different in thought process to take this kind of decision if I may say so. My wife and I believed that sports management has a very bright future in India. When I travelled as a sportsperson, I saw the infrastructure needed to produce a champion sportsperson and one of the trigger points was IPL, as before that, India never had an annual sports property. So, it provided me an opportunity to give wings to all aspiring sports professionals.

Q: How do you impart your learnings from the sports field with respect to failures and disappointments?

A: One of the learnings from sport that I have learnt is that failure is not such a bad thing. Failure teaches many things which success can’t. In live sports, the preparation happens much before. Fortunately, 70-80 percent of our students come from an active sports background. So, sharing and imparting that becomes easier. The emphasis is always given on preparation.

Q: Do you think it is essential to have a sports background to pursue a career in sports management?

A: Not really. Of course, having a sports background does help but it is not a prerequisite. We get about 20-30 percent of students from an engineering background. This year, we even had a doctor who wanted to make a career switch. If someone is passionate about sports, he or she can pursue this as a career.

Q: What is the gender ratio in your courses?

A: The ratio has increased in the past five years. We have 20-25 percent female students in our classes now. Inclusiveness is something we harp on and practise as well.

Q: How has been the student strength of IISM?

A: We get over 1,000 applications for our entrance test – SMAT - and we take 300 students. There is a filter process which Mumbai University has accepted. The current student strength across all courses is more than 500.

Q: Any expansion plans for IISM outside Mumbai?

A: Yes, we have plans for expansion and we will be making an announcement shortly.

