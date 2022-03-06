English
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

    Wriddhiman Saha tampered with screenshot of messages, claims journalist accused of threatening him

    Wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha had tweeted a screenshot of aggressive messages he received from an unidentified journalist last month. Now, Boria Majumdar has come forward as the journalist in question.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 06, 2022 / 09:52 AM IST
    Journalist Boria Majumdar said his lawyers will serve Wriddhiman Saha a defamation notice. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @BoriaMajumadar)

    Indian journalist Boria Majumdar has come forward as the person who was accused by wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha of threatening him last month.

    Majumdar claimed in video message on Twitter that Wriddhiman Saha had tampered with the screenshots of his messages, which has damaged his reputation and credibility.

    “I have requested the BCCI or a fair hearing. My lawyers are serving Saha a defamation notice. Let truth prevail.”

     

    Saha had on February 19 tweeted a screenshot of messages from a journalist, who he did not identify at that time, asking him to do an interview with him. The journalist’s tone became aggressive when Saha did not respond to him.

    “You did not call. Never again will I interview you,” the journalist told Saha. “I don’t take insults kindly. I will remember this. This wasn’t something you should have done.”

     

    Read: Wriddhiman Saha receives threat from journalist, shares screenshot of messages on Twitter

     

    Majumdar claimed that he had sent those messages to Saha on February 13, the day he was  acquired by IPL team Gujarat Titans, but he waited till he was dropped from India's Test squad for the Sri Lanka series to make them public.

    "He could have put out the tweet on 13th. Actually it was a day of celebration for him. He had got a bid of Rs 2 crore," the journalist said. "He did not put out the tweet on the 13th or any other day. Rather, he waited till the 19th when he was dropped from the Indian team, doctored the message and put it out to garner public sympathy."

    A BCCI committee has been probing the matter. The committee met Saha in Delhi on March 5, news agency PTI reported.

    Saha said he had provided the committee all the details related to the matter. “ I can't tell you much right now. BCCI has asked me not to talk about the meeting outside as they will answer all your queries.”

    (With inputs from PTI)
    Tags: #cricket #IPL #Wriddhiman Saha
    first published: Mar 6, 2022 09:38 am
