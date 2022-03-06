Wriddhiman Saha tampered with screenshot of messages, claims journalist accused of threatening him

Journalist Boria Majumdar said his lawyers will serve Wriddhiman Saha a defamation notice. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @BoriaMajumadar)

Indian journalist Boria Majumdar has come forward as the person who was accused by wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha of threatening him last month.

Majumdar claimed in video message on Twitter that Wriddhiman Saha had tampered with the screenshots of his messages, which has damaged his reputation and credibility.



There are always two sides to a story. @Wriddhipops has doctored, tampered screenshots of my WhatsApp chats which have damaged my reputation and credibility. I have requested the @BCCI for a fair hearing. My lawyers are serving @Wriddhipops a defamation notice. Let truth prevail. pic.twitter.com/XBsiFVpskl

— Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) March 5, 2022

“I have requested the BCCI or a fair hearing. My lawyers are serving Saha a defamation notice. Let truth prevail.”

Saha had on February 19 tweeted a screenshot of messages from a journalist, who he did not identify at that time, asking him to do an interview with him. The journalist’s tone became aggressive when Saha did not respond to him.

“You did not call. Never again will I interview you,” the journalist told Saha. “I don’t take insults kindly. I will remember this. This wasn’t something you should have done.”

Majumdar claimed that he had sent those messages to Saha on February 13, the day he was acquired by IPL team Gujarat Titans, but he waited till he was dropped from India's Test squad for the Sri Lanka series to make them public.

"He could have put out the tweet on 13th. Actually it was a day of celebration for him. He had got a bid of Rs 2 crore," the journalist said. "He did not put out the tweet on the 13th or any other day. Rather, he waited till the 19th when he was dropped from the Indian team, doctored the message and put it out to garner public sympathy."

A BCCI committee has been probing the matter. The committee met Saha in Delhi on March 5, news agency PTI reported.

Saha said he had provided the committee all the details related to the matter. “ I can't tell you much right now. BCCI has asked me not to talk about the meeting outside as they will answer all your queries.”