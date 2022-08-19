English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

    Bangladesh appoint Sridharan Sriram as technical consultant till T20 World Cup

    Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan, however, rejected reports that Sriram has been roped in the coach of the national team.

    PTI
    August 19, 2022 / 06:03 PM IST

    Bangladesh has appointed former India all-rounder Sridharan Sriram as a technical consultant for the national team till the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

    Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan, however, rejected reports that Sriram has been roped in the coach of the national team. "We had Sriram shortlisted, and he is to come here on 21st (August). He is definitely not coming as head coach. He is coming as a technical consultant. He is coming here to work up till the T20 World Cup," Hassan told reporters on Friday.

    The T20 World Cup will host by Australia from October 16 to November 13. The BCB top official said the 46-year-old Indian's vast coaching experience with the Australian team and IPL side Royal Challengers Bangalore influenced the board to rope him for the short stint.

    "Certain things were in consideration while taking him onboard. One is his IPL involvement and we wanted someone who is involved in high-grade T20 cricket and has experience. The World Cup is also in Australia and he has worked in Australia for a long time. For these two reasons, he was taken in as a technical consultant," Hassan said. Sriram represented India in eight ODIs between 2000 and 2004 and also served as Australia's assistant and spin-bowling coach for a long time.

    It was under former Australian coach Darren Lehmann, Sriram was entrusted with the responsibility as a spin bowling coach in 2016. He recently stepped down from that position to focus on his role with Royal Challengers Bangalore.

    Close

    Related stories

    Hassan, however, said a long-term tenure for Sriram will be decided after the assessing his performance in the Asia Cup, which starts next week. "In terms of making things separate (splitting the coaching responsibilities), it is preferred that we will make the coaching staff separate too. But we can't say anything at the moment since we haven't decided who to take onboard.

    "We have to see Sriram in the Asia Cup and then decide according to performances whether we will keep him or look for someone else," he said.
    PTI
    Tags: #Bangladesh #consultant #cricket #former allrounder #Sridharan Sriram
    first published: Aug 19, 2022 06:02 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.