All England Open 2022: India's Lakshya Sen defeats Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia, books spot in final

Lakshya Sen

India's Lakshya Sen on March 19 ended Malaysian shuttler Lee Zii Jia England Open campaign by defeating him in semi-finals.

Lakshya stunned the defending champion 21-13, 12-21, 21-19,and will face either Viktor Axelsen or Chou Tien-chen in the finals.

The 20-year-old shuttler has now become the only the 5th Indian shutter to reach the final at the prestigious Super 1000 tournament. Prior to him, only Prakash Nath (1947), Prakash Padukone (1980 and 1981) and Pulle Gopichand (2001) have been there. Prakash Padukone and Gopichand have won the prestigious title for India in the past.

Earlier, the Indian badminton player won the world championships bronze in 2021 before winning his maiden Super 500 title at the India Open earlier this year. Last week, Lakshya reached the final of the German Open.