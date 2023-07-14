'She flew in the air like ‘Matrix’: Passengers severely injured in turbulence-hit US flight

The Allegiant Airlines flight was flying from North Carolina to Florida when turbulence hit the aircraft.

Passenger traveling in a North Carolina to Florida Allegiant Airlines flight were severely injured after the aircraft suffered extreme turbulence, a report in The Independent stated.

As per passengers inside the aircraft, the Allegiant Air Flight 227 that was flying from Asheville Regional Airport to St. Petersburg-Clearwater, a flight attendant was thrown into the air and then crashed back onto the plane floor.

Another passenger, who had gone to the washroom before the start of the turbulence came out of there with blood "gushing" from her head. One of the passengers onboard-identified as Lisa Spriggs-recounted the incident and likened the bodies flying around the aircraft to "The Matrix".

"More than halfway through descending, and all of a sudden, we hit a small turbulence, and the stewardess beside us fell to the ground.

Literally, she flew up in the air, like ‘Matrix’ is the only way that I can think to describe it, was there for half-a-second, and then landed straight down, broke her ankle," Spriggs told CBS affiliate WTSP-TV.

Overall, two passengers and two flight attendants required medical treatment when the flight landed and were taken to a hospital.

This is only one of many recent incidents when turbulence has hit a flight. In June, a Singapore-London BA12 British Airways flight was hit by turbulence with a woman aboard stating that she felt she was 'going to die'.

The woman was traveling in the flight when the aircraft was hit by turbulence while flying over the Bay of Bengal.

