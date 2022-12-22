English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now : Watch our experts deliberate on how India can emerge as a global hub for manufacturing of medical devices and how health tech optimizes healthcare practice with precision at the core of care at GE presents ‘New HorAIzon 2.0’, in association with Moneycontrol
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Shark Tank judge Mark Cuban’s 4 rules to become a millionaire

    Billionaire investor Mark Cuban on what you need to do to strike out on your own.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    December 22, 2022 / 02:27 PM IST
    File image of Mark Cuban.

    File image of Mark Cuban.

    Billionaire investor Mark Cuban decided to strike out on his own after being sacked from a job. Today, he is worth over $4 billion, owns the Dallas Mavericks basketball team and has investments in dozens of startups.

    Cuban has advice to offer to those who want to start their own lucrative ventures. In an interview with GQ, he detailed four rules that people must follow to become millionaires.

    "If you want to be a millionaire, you can do it, but there's a couple things you have to be able to accomplish," Cuban said.

    The first, he said, was finding something you are good at and then perfecting it.

    The second rule is learning how to sell whatever service or product you have mastered.

    Related stories

    "Whatever it is that you're creating, you have to be able to sell because you don't want to be in a position where you're dependent on other people," the investor told GQ.

    Third, he said, one must always be learning new things, given the ever-changing nature of business.

    Fourth, Cuban said, you must "know your s***" better than anyone else

    "That's when it's time to start a company," he added. "Then you can start to control your own destiny."

    Cuban is best known for appearing for over 10 years on the American reality tv show Shark Tank. During his time on the programme, he invested $20 million in 85 startups, according to CNBC.

    Cuban's wealth-building journey began with the sale of his technology startup MicroSolutions in 1990.

    He went on to set up internet radio company Broadcast.com with his fellow Indiana University student Todd Wagner in 1995, Forbes magazine reported. Four years later, they sold it to Yahoo for $5.7 billion. It was the most expensive of Yahoo's acquisitions.
    Tags: #Mark Cuban #money #wealth
    first published: Dec 22, 2022 02:26 pm