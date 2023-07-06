Secure Your Family's Financial Future by Investing in a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit

When it comes to choosing an investment tool to secure your family’s financial future, then considering safety and stability is of paramount importance. This is one of the essential parameters investors should analyse, as capital preservation and steady growth is the main aim when it comes to creating a financial safety net for the family.

Reliable tools like PPFs, NSCs, and FDs should be on your watch list. Amongst all options, the FD stands as a trusted option as you can estimate your exact returns even before opening an FD given the fixed-income nature of the instrument. Generally, bank and post office FDs offer lower returns, however, company FDs offer higher returns. Bajaj Finance is one such NBFC that offers high FD rates, flexible payout options, and the added advantage of taking a loan against your FD in case of emergencies and utmost safety. This is a comprehensive tool that can help secure your family's future.

Here are a few reasons why Bajaj Finance FD is a perfect tool to create a financial safety net for your family.

Attractive fixed deposit rates

Bajaj Finance FD offers one of the best FD rates in the market. Citizens aged below 60 can earn up to 8.35% p.a. on their deposits, and senior citizens can easily get up to 8.60% p.a. This is because senior citizens get additional rate benefits of up to 0.25% p.a. over and above the base rates. The current FD rate regime has made this instrument a conducive option to invest in. Since these are fixed-income tools, you can use FD calculators to compute your returns at maturity. This can help you in making sure your investment is in sync with your financial goals. With the power of compounding, your money will grow significantly over time and assist in building a solid financial foundation for your family's future.

Flexible payout options

Being able to choose the payout frequency is a form of flexibility that is offered by Bajaj Finance. Instead of getting paid a lump sum at maturity, you can choose to get periodic payouts, monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or annually. This flexibility offers liquidity and can be used to align your investments with your family's recurring cash flow requirements. This feature is also particularly useful for senior citizens and those saving for their retirement fund. These regular payouts can fund your family's expenses even after your retirement. Choose if you need cumulative or non-cumulative FD after reading about them on the Bajaj Finance platform.

Loan against FD facility

Since emergencies come unannounced and they often require unhindered cash flow, having liquidity on hand is necessary. Bajaj Finance FD offers the unique advantage of opting for a loan against FD. This facility enables investors to withdraw funds against their FDs up to 75% of the FD amount. You can avail of a loan without breaking your FD. This feature not only creates a contingency fund but also acts as a safeguard for your family when emergency strikes.

Credibility and reliability

Bajaj Finance is a trusted and reliable name in the financial industry. It has been accredited with the highest safety ratings by leading credit rating agencies ICRA and CRISIL. With the ratings of AAA STABLE by both agencies, your investment is in safe hands.

Easy online investment process

Opening a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit is simple and hassle-free. You can easily open an FD online from the comfort of your home or office. The application process is easy, you can visit the website, fill in the personal and KYC details, and choose investment details as per your needs. All in all, you can open this FD in under 10 minutes.

Read more about the features of a Bajaj Finance FD to understand how it is an optimum part of your financial planning.

By leveraging these features, you can create a sound financial nest egg for your family’s future. Investing in a Bajaj Finance FD is a smart investment option when it comes to ensuring your family's financial well-being and future.

