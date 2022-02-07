MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit becomes JNU's first woman Vice Chancellor

    Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit holds a diploma in social work from California State University, USA, BA in History and Social Psychology and – MA in Political Science from Presidency College, Madras. She has been teaching for 33 years, in India and abroad.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 07, 2022 / 01:15 PM IST
    Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit is also an alumna of JNU where she did her MPhil and PhD in International Relations. (Image credit: All India Radio/Twitter)

    Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit is also an alumna of JNU where she did her MPhil and PhD in International Relations. (Image credit: All India Radio/Twitter)


    Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Monday welcomed its first woman Vice Chancellor professor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit.

    She joins JNU from the Department of Politics and Public Administration, Savitribai Phule Pune University.

    Announcing her new tenure, former university Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar tweeted, "My hearty congratulations to professor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit. I am handing over the charge to her today and wish her success in her new role."

    Kumar was on February 4 appointed chairperson of the University Grants Commission (UGC). His five-year term as JNU Vice Chancellor had ended in January last year, but he was asked to stay on till his successor was selected.

    Close

    Related stories

    Pandit was born in St Petersburg, Russia (USSR), on 15 July, 1962. Her father Dr Dhulipudi Anjaneyulu is an author, journalist and retired civil servant, and her late mother Mulamoodi.Adilakshmi was a professor of Tamil and Telugu at the Leningrad Oriental Faculty Department (USSR).

    Pandit holds a diploma in social work from California State University, Longbeach, USA, BA in History and Social Psychology and – MA in Political Science from Presidency College, Madras. She is also an alumna of JNU where she did her MPhil and PhD in International Relations.

    She  has been teaching for 33 years, in India and other countries such as Sri Lanka and Singapore.

    The 59-year-old has also authored books such as Parliament and Foreign Policy in India and Restructuring Environmental governance in Asia-Ethics and Policy.

    Pandit is also fluent in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Sanskrit, Marathi and English, and  can understand Kananda, Malayalam and Konkani.

     
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #JNU #M Jagadesh Kumar #Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit #Vice-Chancellor
    first published: Feb 7, 2022 12:58 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.