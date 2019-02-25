Samsung Galaxy S8 to LG G7 ThinQ: These older flagship smartphones offer excellent value for money in 2019

With the new generation of flagship smartphones set to launch in 2019, prices of yesteryear's flagships are beginning to drop. Here's our list of five previous-generation premium smartphones that offer excellent value for money without really being outdated.

LG G7 ThinQ

The LG G7 ThinQ is perhaps one of the most underrated flagships of 2018. Software updates that have slowed LG down in the past have received major tweaks on the G7 since its initial launch. The G7 features a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset, 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage (Expandable to 1TB).

LG uses a 6.1-inch QHD+ (1440*3120 pixels) LCD panel with a 19.5:9 ratio and a 564 ppi density. The G7 ThinQ’s flaunts an AI-powered dual camera setup featuring 16-megapixel main camera with f/1.6 aperture, and secondary 16-megapixel super-wide lens.

Asus ZenFone 5Z

Yet another phone that flew largely under the radar in 2018, the ZenFone 5Z is a power-packed mobile machine. The ZenFone runs on a Snapdragon 845 SoC with the Artificial Intelligence Engine (AIE) and a whopping 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage capacity. The dual rear camera setup on the ZenFone 5Z features optical image stabilisation, electronic image stabilisation, 4K/UHD video recording, Night HDR, and can capture images with resolution up to 48-megapixels.

Google Pixel 2XL

While the Pixel 2XL does feature an older Snapdragon 835 chipset, software and camera performance on the device are simply unrivalled. Additionally, the Pixel 2 XL features Google’s proprietary Night Sight mode, which uses revolutionary AI technology designed to capture true-to-life photos, adapting to the various lighting conditions in the night.

Samsung Galaxy S8

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is a slightly dialled-down S9 at almost half the asking rate. Samsung’s latest One UI update brings considerable improvements to the software interface. At Rs. 30,000, the Galaxy S8 is capable of offering excellent performance, all-day battery life and amazing image and video capture.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Launched in September 2017, the Note 8 is still a formidable smartphone. The smartphone sports 6.3-inch display with a resolution of 1440*2960 pixels. It is powered by an octa-core (4x2.3GHz + 4x1.7GHz) processor and comes with 6 GB RAM. The phone has 64 GB storage which can be increased to 256 GB using a microSD card. It packs a dual rear camera setup of 12 MP (f/1.7 and f/2.4) and a front camera that is 8 MP. The Note 8 is also equipped with the S Pen Stylus.