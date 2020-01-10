App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jan 10, 2020 05:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite to launch soon in India: Which one should you get?

The price of the Galaxy S10 Lite is yet to be announced but it shouldn't exceed 35K.

Carlsen Martin

In 2019, Samsung took a big diversion from its regular smartphone strategy with the Galaxy A and M series. Now, the smartphone maker has gone one step further in announcing two new Lite versions of its flagship handsets. One can even say that the Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy S10 Lite are the company’s first official flagship killers.

And, while Samsung is releasing the S10 Lite in certain countries and Note 10 Lite in others, the Indian price for the Note 10 Lite has already been confirmed, and a Flipkart listing of the S10 Lite was recently spotted. So what’s the difference between the Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy S10 Lite, and which one should you buy? Well, stick around and let’s find out.
ModelGalaxy Note 10 LiteGalaxy S10 Lite
ChipsetExynos 9810Snapdragon 855
Display6.7 inches FHD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) Super AMOLED, 60Hz, HDR, 394 ppi density6.7 inches FHD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) Super AMOLED, 60Hz, HDR, 394 ppi density
RAM6GB/8GB6GB/8GB
Storage128GB128GB
Rear Camera12 MP, f/1.7 + 12 MP, f/2.4 (Telephoto) + 12 MP, f/2.2 (Ultrawide)48 MP, f/2.0 + 12 MP, f/2.2 (Ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4 (Macro)
Front Camera32 MP, f/2.232 MP, f/2.2
Battery4,500 mAh, Fast-charging4,500 mAh, Fast-charging
SoftwareAndroid 10.0; One UI 2Android 10.0; One UI 2

The specifications of both smartphones are nearly identical. The display, battery, front camera, design and software are indistinguishable. But that's not to say there is no difference between the Note 10 Lite and S10 Lite.

The Galaxy S10 Lite has a big of an advantage in terms of performance as it arrives with the Snapdragon 855 SoC as compared to the Galaxy Note 10 Lite’s Exynos 9810 chipset. The Exynos 9810 is an older chipset and fall short in terms of performance over the Snapdragon 855. However, for average use, both chipsets will get the job done without any issues. Even gaming on the 9810 is going to be nothing short of a smooth affair. But since the Exynos 9810 is an older chipset, the S10 Lite has more-than a clear advantage in performance.

Close

In terms of optics, both phones feature a triple-camera setup. However, the camera setup on the Galaxy Note 10 Lite is miles ahead of that on the S10 Lite. Take, for example, and the S10 Lite doesn’t get a telephoto shooter; instead, you’re stuck with a macro camera. For a flagship killer, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite offers a more complete camera setup than the Lite version of the S10.

related news

While the pricing of the S10 Lite hasn’t been revealed, we believe it won’t exceed that of the Galaxy Note 10 Lite as it not only offers a superior camera setup but a stylus as well. Of the two smartphones, we’d definitely recommend the Note 10 Lite, despite its lower-performing chipset.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 10, 2020 05:36 pm

tags #Samsung #smartphones

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.