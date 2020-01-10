Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite to launch soon in India: Which one should you get?

In 2019, Samsung took a big diversion from its regular smartphone strategy with the Galaxy A and M series. Now, the smartphone maker has gone one step further in announcing two new Lite versions of its flagship handsets. One can even say that the Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy S10 Lite are the company’s first official flagship killers.

Model Galaxy Note 10 Lite Galaxy S10 Lite Chipset Exynos 9810 Snapdragon 855 Display 6.7 inches FHD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) Super AMOLED, 60Hz, HDR, 394 ppi density 6.7 inches FHD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) Super AMOLED, 60Hz, HDR, 394 ppi density RAM 6GB/8GB 6GB/8GB Storage 128GB 128GB Rear Camera 12 MP, f/1.7 + 12 MP, f/2.4 (Telephoto) + 12 MP, f/2.2 (Ultrawide) 48 MP, f/2.0 + 12 MP, f/2.2 (Ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4 (Macro) Front Camera 32 MP, f/2.2 32 MP, f/2.2 Battery 4,500 mAh, Fast-charging 4,500 mAh, Fast-charging Software Android 10.0; One UI 2 Android 10.0; One UI 2

And, while Samsung is releasing the S10 Lite in certain countries and Note 10 Lite in others, the Indian price for the Note 10 Lite has already been confirmed, and a Flipkart listing of the S10 Lite was recently spotted. So what’s the difference between the Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy S10 Lite, and which one should you buy? Well, stick around and let’s find out.

The specifications of both smartphones are nearly identical. The display, battery, front camera, design and software are indistinguishable. But that's not to say there is no difference between the Note 10 Lite and S10 Lite.

The Galaxy S10 Lite has a big of an advantage in terms of performance as it arrives with the Snapdragon 855 SoC as compared to the Galaxy Note 10 Lite’s Exynos 9810 chipset. The Exynos 9810 is an older chipset and fall short in terms of performance over the Snapdragon 855. However, for average use, both chipsets will get the job done without any issues. Even gaming on the 9810 is going to be nothing short of a smooth affair. But since the Exynos 9810 is an older chipset, the S10 Lite has more-than a clear advantage in performance.

In terms of optics, both phones feature a triple-camera setup. However, the camera setup on the Galaxy Note 10 Lite is miles ahead of that on the S10 Lite. Take, for example, and the S10 Lite doesn’t get a telephoto shooter; instead, you’re stuck with a macro camera. For a flagship killer, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite offers a more complete camera setup than the Lite version of the S10.