Samsung Galaxy A80 launching on June 15 in India, expected to cost Rs 39,990

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy A80 last month in Taiwan alongside Galaxy A70. While the A70 was launched last month in India, its elder sibling is yet to hit the markets. It is speculated that the premium Galaxy A smartphone would launch in India next week with an exclusive preview in different Indian cities.

According to SamMobile, Samsung would host preview events in five Indian cities, namely Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Bangalore. The event is said to kick off at 6 pm IST in Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai on June 8. The remaining two cities can experience the Galaxy A80 on June 9. Ones who are interested can register for free on the Samsung Members app to get details on the venue.

Following the preview, Samsung would also host an official launch event where it would unveil the price of Galaxy A80. According to 91Mobiles, Galaxy A80 would launch in two variants for Rs 39,990 and Rs 44,990 respectively. The report suggests that Samsung would host an event for the same on June 15. While the sources have had accurate records in the past, we suggest you take the inputs with a pinch of salt until Samsung’s official confirmation.

To recall, Galaxy A80 comes with a 3D glass back design with a metal frame. It features a massive 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1080*2400 pixels. Samsung’s latest offering has a ‘New Infinity Display’ that has an all-screen approach with minimum bezels and no notch.

The most exciting part about the Galaxy A80 is its camera module. Due to a no-notch design, Samsung has gone the pop-up camera way. The company has improved the pop-up camera design by just including a single camera unit for the front and the back. The camera module rotates 180-degrees and switches between the front and rear camera depending upon the mode.

The triple camera setup on the Galaxy A80 includes a 48MP f/2.0 primary sensor, an 8MP 123-degree ultra-wide sensor, and a 3D depth sensor. It offers various modes like Super Steady video, Scene Optimizer, Flaw detection, Super Slow-Motion, and AR Emojis.

Under the hood, a 2.2GHz Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC powers the Galaxy A80. It was launched in Taiwan with a lone 8GB + 256GB storage variant. It has a relatively smaller 3,700 mAh battery coupled with 25W fast-charging support.