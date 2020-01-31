Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Redmi K20 Pro vs Realme X2 vs Honor 20: Best smartphone under Rs 25,000

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy A51 in India. The successor to the Galaxy A50 comes with a tonne of improvements in camera quality and performance. But owing to its hefty Rs 23,999 price tag, the A51 has some stiff competition from brands like Realme, Redmi and Honor.

Specs Galaxy A51 Realme X2 Redmi K20 Pro Honor 20 Chipset Exynos 9611 Snapdragon 730G Snapdragon 855 HiSilicon Kirin 980 Display 6.5-inch Super AMOLED (1080*2400 pixels), 20:9 ratio (405 ppi density) 6.4-inch Super AMOLED (1080*2340 pixels), 19.5:9 ratio (403 ppi density) 6.39-inch Super AMOLED (1080*2340 pixels), 19.5:9 ratio (403 ppi density) 6.26-inch IPS LCD (1080*2340 pixels), 19.5:9 ratio (412 ppi density) RAM 6GB 4GB/6GB/8GB 6GB/8GB 6GB Storage 128GB 64GB/128GB 64GB/128GB/ 256GB 128GB Rear Camera 48 MP, f/2.0 + 12 MP, f/2.2 (Ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4 (Macro) + 5 MP, f/2.2 (Depth) 64 MP, f/1.8 + 8 MP, f/2.3 (Ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (Depth) + 2 MP, f/2.4 (Macro) 48 MP, f/1.8 + 13 MP, f/2.4 (Ultrawide) + 8 MP, f/2.4 48 MP, f/1.8 + 16 MP, f/2.2 (Ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4 (Depth) + 2 MP, f/2.4 (Macro) Front Camera 32 MP, f/2.2 32 MP, f/2.0 20 MP, f/2.2 32 MP, f/2.0 Battery 4000 mAh, 15W fast charging 4000 mAh, 30W fast charging 4000 mAh, 27W fast charging 3750 mAh, 22.5W fast charging Software Android 10.0; One UI 2 Android 9.0 (Pie), ColorOS 6 Android 10 (Pie); MIUI 11 Android 9.0 (Pie); Magic 2.1 Price (Rs) 23,999 16,999 / 18,999 / 19,999 24,999 / 27,999 22,999