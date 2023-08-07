English
    Ritesh Agarwal shares throwback story from OYO's 'early years', Twitter praises him for his journey

    Moneycontrol News
    August 07, 2023 / 08:34 AM IST
    Ritesh Agarwal

    OYO's Ritesh Agarwal with one of his office managers. (Image credit: Twitter/riteshagar).

    Oyo CEO and founder Ritesh Agarwal shared a tweet on Sunday, where he narrated an incident from almost a decade ago about a customer experience during the early days of the startup.

    Writing on Sunday, Agarwal shared that during the initial days at OYO, his number was shared listed on the customer care page.

    "Throwback to 2013/14, in front of our third property in Gurgaon with the front office manager. I don't exactly remember who I was on a call with but most likely it was a customer trying to book a hotel at 12 am in the night since our website had crashed," Agarwal wrote.


    "Oh, the memories! Back in the early years of OYO, my number was even listed on the customer care page. It's incredible to see how far we've come since then!," he added.


    The tweet saw many responses, some of whom praised Agarwal for his journey.

    "That must've been a truly incredible journey. Even when I recall the times a year ago when people believed "Sort My Scene" would only be around for a month or two? And here we are as the 3rd LARGEST nightlife ticketing platform," one user wrote.

    "Happy for your growth," another user wrote.

    Recently, OYO announced that that company would add 500 extra hotels ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup in India, slated to begin on October 5.

    Also read: When OYO CEO Ritesh Agarwal received Rs 20 tip from angry customer

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Aug 7, 2023 08:31 am

