Republic Day 2023 sale: Looking to buy a phone under Rs 10,000? Croma has 5 great deals

Croma has great deals on mobiles for Republic Day Sale 2023. (Representative image)

Electronics retail chain Croma is offering a massive number of great deals for Republic Day 2023. The sale covers almost all kinds of electronics, gadgets and appliances and a large number of brands. Croma, run by Infiniti Retail – a subsidiary of the Tata Group, is offering the discount on its Republic Day sale on its website and in stores across cities.

What better than to start a new year with a new phone? And Croma’s Republic Day sale will help you find an affordable one from a reliable brand at a steal. We bring to you five mobile phones under Rs 10,000 that are packed with features and don’t burn a hole in your pocket, thanks to the discount.

Samsung Galaxy A03

Originally priced at Rs 9,999, this Samsung phone is now available at Croma for Rs 7,999 after a 20 per cent discount. The 3GB/32GB variant is available in blue, red and black colours.

Here are some of the features of the mobile:

Read More

Display: 6.5 inches (16.55 cm), PLS TFT LCD

Memory: 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, Memory Card upto 1TB

Processor: Unisoc, Octa Core, 1.6 GHz

Camera: 48 MP + 2 MP Dual Rear & 5 MP Front Camera

Battery: 5000 mAh Lithium-Ion

Accelerometer, Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor

You can buy it from here.

Nokia C21 Plus

Originally priced at Rs 11,999, this Samsung phone is now available at Croma for Rs 7,999 after a 33 per cent discount. The phone is available in warm grey and cyan blue colours.

Here are some of the features of the mobile:

Display: 16.55 cm (6.51"), HD+

Memory: 3GB RAM | 32GB ROM | Android 11

Processor: Unisoc SC9863A Octa Core Processor

Camera: R: 13MP + 2MP | F: 5MP

5050 mAh Battery

Proximity Sensor | Accelerometer (G-sensor) | Ambient Light Sensor

You can buy it from here.

Oppo A17k

Originally priced at Rs 12,999, this Samsung phone is now available at Croma for Rs 9,499 after a 27 per cent discount.

Here are some of the features of the mobile:

Display: 6.56 inches (16.66 cm), HD+, 60 Hz Refresh Rate

Memory: 3GB RAM, 64GB ROM

Processor: MediaTek Helio G35, Octa Core, 2.3GHz

Camera: 8 MP Rear & 5 MP Front Camera

Battery: 5000 mAh

Fingerprint Sensor, Gravity Sensor

You can buy it from here.

Redmi 10A Sport

Originally priced at Rs 13,999, this Samsung phone is now available at Croma for Rs 9,999 after a 29 per cent discount.

Here are some of the features of the mobile:

Display: 6.53 inches (16.58 cm), HD Plus Display

Memory: 6GB RAM, 128GB ROM

Processor: MediaTek Helio G25, Octa-Core, 2.0 GHz

Camera: 13 MP Rear & 5 MP Front Camera

Battery: 5000 mAh with 10W Fast charging

Sensor: G-Sensor, L-Sensor, P-Sensor

You can buy it from here.

Vivo Y02

Originally priced at Rs 12,999, this Samsung phone is now available at Croma for Rs 8,999 after a 31 per cent discount.

Here are some of the features of the mobile:

Display: 6.51 inches (16.53 cm), IPS LCD

Memory: 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, Memory Card upto 1TB

Processor: MediaTek, Octa Core

Camera: 8 MP Rear & 5 MP Front Camera

Battery: 5000 mAh

USP: Facial Lock