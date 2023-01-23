Republic Day 2023 sale: Looking to buy a phone under Rs 10,000? Croma has 5 great deals

Croma has great deals on mobiles for Republic Day Sale 2023. (Representative image)
Electronics retail chain Croma is offering a massive number of great deals for Republic Day 2023. The sale covers almost all kinds of electronics, gadgets and appliances and a large number of brands. Croma, run by Infiniti Retail – a subsidiary of the Tata Group, is offering the discount on its Republic Day sale on its website and in stores across cities.
What better than to start a new year with a new phone? And Croma’s Republic Day sale will help you find an affordable one from a reliable brand at a steal. We bring to you five mobile phones under Rs 10,000 that are packed with features and don’t burn a hole in your pocket, thanks to the discount.
Samsung Galaxy A03
Originally priced at Rs 9,999, this Samsung phone is now available at Croma for Rs 7,999 after a 20 per cent discount. The 3GB/32GB variant is available in blue, red and black colours.
Here are some of the features of the mobile:
Display: 6.5 inches (16.55 cm), PLS TFT LCD
Memory: 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, Memory Card upto 1TB
Processor: Unisoc, Octa Core, 1.6 GHz
Camera: 48 MP + 2 MP Dual Rear & 5 MP Front Camera
Battery: 5000 mAh Lithium-Ion
Accelerometer, Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor
Originally priced at Rs 11,999, this Samsung phone is now available at Croma for Rs 7,999 after a 33 per cent discount. The phone is available in warm grey and cyan blue colours.
Here are some of the features of the mobile:
Display: 16.55 cm (6.51"), HD+
Memory: 3GB RAM | 32GB ROM | Android 11
Processor: Unisoc SC9863A Octa Core Processor
Camera: R: 13MP + 2MP | F: 5MP
Proximity Sensor | Accelerometer (G-sensor) | Ambient Light Sensor
Originally priced at Rs 12,999, this Samsung phone is now available at Croma for Rs 9,499 after a 27 per cent discount.
Here are some of the features of the mobile:
Display: 6.56 inches (16.66 cm), HD+, 60 Hz Refresh Rate
Memory: 3GB RAM, 64GB ROM
Processor: MediaTek Helio G35, Octa Core, 2.3GHz
Camera: 8 MP Rear & 5 MP Front Camera
Fingerprint Sensor, Gravity Sensor
Originally priced at Rs 13,999, this Samsung phone is now available at Croma for Rs 9,999 after a 29 per cent discount.
Here are some of the features of the mobile:
Display: 6.53 inches (16.58 cm), HD Plus Display
Memory: 6GB RAM, 128GB ROM
Processor: MediaTek Helio G25, Octa-Core, 2.0 GHz
Camera: 13 MP Rear & 5 MP Front Camera
Battery: 5000 mAh with 10W Fast charging
Sensor: G-Sensor, L-Sensor, P-Sensor
Originally priced at Rs 12,999, this Samsung phone is now available at Croma for Rs 8,999 after a 31 per cent discount.
Here are some of the features of the mobile:
Display: 6.51 inches (16.53 cm), IPS LCD
Memory: 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, Memory Card upto 1TB
Processor: MediaTek, Octa Core
Camera: 8 MP Rear & 5 MP Front Camera
