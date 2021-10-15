Reliance Brands partners with Manish Malhotra, to acquire 40% stake in his luxury brand

President & CEO of RBL Darshan Mehta and fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

Indian retail giant, Reliance Brands Limited (RBL) announced it will acquire a 40 percent stake in the 16-year-old luxury brand 'Manish Malhotra' on October 15.

Launched in 2005, brand Manish Malhotra is known for high-octane glamour, Indian craftsmanship, and currently has a physical retail footprint with four stores in India and a social media following in excess of 12 million over various channels.

Meanwhile, RBL has a wide portfolio of fashion brand partnerships in the Indian market, with international labels including Tiffany & Co., Giorgio Armani, Diesel, Versace, Tory Burch among others. It has built out a substantial physical retail infrastructure that includes 1,339 doors split between 595 stores and 744 shop-in-shops in India.

“Our strategic partnership with Manish Malhotra is anchored on our immense respect for his craft and our deep commitment to Indian art and culture. Being an entrepreneur, Manish the man behind the brand, has always been nimble and ahead of his times. Recognition and appreciation for Indian couture is at an inflexion point globally and we are excited to partner in this journey with Manish.” said Isha Ambani, Director, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. (holding company of all retail companies in Reliance Industries Limited group).

Besides physical retail expansion, the partnership aims to work on creating a strong technology backbone for the business, developing

phygital and experiential ecommerce opportunities.

Speaking about the development, designer Manish Malhotra said: "The collaboration with Reliance Brands Ltd. was a natural decision for me, as it represents both Reliance’s astute vision and the family’s deep affinity for crafts and culture. As the brand aims for international expansion, business diversification, and renewed creative growth, there could have been no better strategic partner to accompany us on this journey.”

Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.