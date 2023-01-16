Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' creates Guinness Record for fastest-selling non-fiction book

Prince Harry's memoir "Spare" has already sold 1.4 million copies in US, Canada and UK.

Prince Harry's memoir “Spare”, an explosive behind-the-scenes tell-all, sold 1.43 million copies in just 24 hours in UK, US and Canada, creating a Guinness World Record for the fastest-selling non-fiction book of all time.

"Spare" smashed Penguin Random House's sales record for its previous non-fiction record for former US President Barack Obama’s “A Promised Land” in 2020 that sold 8,87,000 copies on the first day.

Former US first lady Michelle Obama's "Becoming" in 2018 had sold 7,25,000 copies on Day 1.

"The first full day of sales of Spare represents the largest first-day sales total for any non-fiction book ever published by Penguin Random House," the book's publisher confirmed in a statement.

The book is priced at $36 in the US and £28 in the UK but many retailers are selling it at a discount.

Parts of Prince Harry's autobiography were leaked before its release and made headlines for revelations about Prince William’s alleged assault of his younger brother. The once-close brothers, Harry wrote, even apparently begged their father King Charles not to marry Queen Consort Camilla.

The 38-year-old former soldier also said he had killed 25 Taliban during his time in Afghanistan.

The first US printing of "Spare" was two million copies, and is now being sent for reprint again to meet the excessive demand of the book.

Harry has also written about his mother Diana, his wife Meghan Markle, and many other shocking revelations have come to light in the course of him promoting the book on TV shows. Since Harry and Meghan quit the royal life and moved to the US, they have several times spoken about unfair treatment, racism and drama in Britain’s Royal Family.

"Spare" hits the stands as the royal family prepares for Charles's coronation on May 6 as they maintain a stoic silence on Harry's recent book.

(With inputs from AFP)