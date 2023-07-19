Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'struggling' without having royal privileges, claims expert

The comments by Tessa Dunlop come after the Sussexes’ were dropped by Spotify last month.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are finding it tough and are struggling these days without having the glamorous life of being a royal to fall back on as a safety net, according to a royal expert. They don't have the "magic" as Prince William and Kate Middleton do.

After their decision to step down as members of the royal family in 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are "discovering to their cost, royalty does not travel well,” said Tessa Dunlop.

The comments by Dunlop come after the Sussexes were dropped by Spotify last month and now are looking for their next big career move as per a report in the Mirror. Talking to the Mirror, the expert said, “pomp,” “ceremony,” and the “trappings of royalty are what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex so sorely lack.”

“After all, no matter how great your celebrity (and yes, despite what disgruntled Spotify bosses say, the couple are still big news), in America there will always be someone richer and more famous. There fame is commonplace, not so the magic and mystery that comes with monarchy. As the Sussexes are discovering to their cost, royalty does not travel well (abdicated Edward VIII found this out in the late 1930s)," the historian added.

"To really flourish more than titles and money are required. Harry, barefoot in a beanie, can't compete with William in full-blown honorary military uniform,” the expert continued. "Meghan in Valentino or Givenchy is less noteworthy than the Princess of Wales in her Lover's Knot tiara (once Diana's) and badge of the Royal Victorian Order."

"Tinsel, tiaras, and turrets are a big deal when it comes America's love affair with monarchy,’ Dunlop added.