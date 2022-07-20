English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    PM Modi lauds Arunachali sisters singing patriotic Tamil song | Watch

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was “delighted and proud’ to see two sisters from Arunachal Pradesh singing a Tamil patriotic song.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 20, 2022 / 03:45 PM IST
    Screengrab from a video shared by @PemaKhanduBJP on Twitter.

    Screengrab from a video shared by @PemaKhanduBJP on Twitter.


    Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was “delighted and proud’ to see two sisters from Arunachal Pradesh singing a Tamil patriotic song. Their video, said Modi, embodied the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ – the government’s initiative to foster mutual understanding and respect between people from different states.

    PM Modi was responding to a tweet from Pema Khandu, the Chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh who tweeted a clip of the performance.

    Khandu praised the sisters, Kum Ashapmai Dellang and Kum Behelti Ama, for their rendition of Parukulle Nalla Nadu, a patriotic song written by the famous Tamil poet and independence activist Subramania Bharati.

    Responding to Khandu’s tweet, PM Modi wrote: “I am delighted and proud to see this. Kudos to these shining stars of our Yuva Shakti from Arunachal Pradesh for furthering the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ by singing in Tamil.”

    The Carnatic vocal performance took place to commemorate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. It has earned much love and appreciation on Twitter, where the video has been viewed over 30,000 times.

    Close

    Related stories

    “I almost cried. Beautiful rendition,” wrote one Twitter user. “They are amazing singers,” another remarked.

    Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence. The year-long ‘Mahotsav’ of pan-India celebrations will conclude on August 15, 2023.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Arunachal Pradesh #Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav #Pema Khandu #PM Modi #Tamil
    first published: Jul 20, 2022 03:43 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.