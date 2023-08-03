Policeman buys PlayStation 5 for teenager after he offers to do gardening. Video

The policeman showing the PlayStation 5 to the kid. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @Perfect12577851).

A police officer in the United States bought a PlayStation 5 for a kid in Atlanta after the teenager offered to do gardening for residents to raise money to buy the video game console.

The boy's offer led to the residents calling the police, out of fear, and one of the cops, who was also a big gaming fan, raised money to buy the PlayStation 5 for the kid.

In a video shared on Twitter, the policeman could be seen opening the back of a car and showing the kid the PlayStation 5. The teenager is surprised to see the video game console and hugs the officer.

"Teenager wants to earn pocket money for a PS5. He goes door to door in an Atlanta suburb to offer to help with gardening. Some residents get scared and call the police. The officer talks to the boy and he explains why he is looking for a job. The police officer, also a big gaming fan, raises money for a PS5. This is what then happens a few days later," the Twitter handle, identified as Perfect Day, said in caption with the video.



The video, which has 13 million views, garnered many responses some of whom praised the policeman for the gesture.

"This is how we should be with each other," one user wrote.

"A go getter kid, I admire him. What the policeman did, makes this a better world," another user wrote.