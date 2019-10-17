Piyush Goyal thanks Housefull 4 cast and crew, wants more film promotions on trains

Hailing the idea of 'Promotion on Wheels' that was adopted by the cast and crew of upcoming Bollywood film Housefull 4, Minister of Railways and Commerce Piyush Goyal invited more filmmakers to explore the option of promoting new projects using the railways.



Railway’s Novel Idea of Promotion on Wheels: A special train will be travelling from Mumbai to Delhi on 16th-17th October, to promote the upcoming film, Housefull 4, along with the film’s team.

I encourage more filmmakers to use this route to reach out to the masses. pic.twitter.com/OLPDqHwwib — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) October 16, 2019

The minister urged more cinema personalities to consider the railways as a medium to increasingly reach out to the masses. Tweeting about the same on October 16, Goyal shared photos of a train with Housefull 4 posters and wrote on his social media handle:

Actor Akshay Kumar, who is starring in the upcoming Bollywood comedy sequel, applauded the initiative by the Indian Railways. The actor also requested other filmmakers to book entire trains to promote their films.

Talking about the same, he said, "You can book the entire train and promote it throughout. Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios came up with the idea of doing something like this and we got approvals really quick."

Meanwhile, the film's cast set out on a journey from Mumbai to Delhi onboard the special promotional train called "Housefull 4 Express". The actors who undertook the train journey included Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda as well as Akshay Kumar, along with the film's producer Sajid Nadiadwala.

Akshay also tweeted a photo of them travelling by the special train and wrote: