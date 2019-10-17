App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2019 10:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Piyush Goyal thanks Housefull 4 cast and crew, wants more film promotions on trains

The idea of ‘Promotion on Wheels’ was adopted by the cast and crew of upcoming Bollywood film Housefull 4.

Jagyaseni Biswas
Bollywood movie Housefull 4 promotion on Indian Railways train (Image: Twitter/ Piyush Goyal)
Bollywood movie Housefull 4 promotion on Indian Railways train (Image: Twitter/ Piyush Goyal)

Hailing the idea of 'Promotion on Wheels' that was adopted by the cast and crew of upcoming Bollywood film Housefull 4, Minister of Railways and Commerce Piyush Goyal invited more filmmakers to explore the option of promoting new projects using the railways.

The minister urged more cinema personalities to consider the railways as a medium to increasingly reach out to the masses. Tweeting about the same on October 16, Goyal shared photos of a train with Housefull 4 posters and wrote on his social media handle:

Actor Akshay Kumar, who is starring in the upcoming Bollywood comedy sequel, applauded the initiative by the Indian Railways. The actor also requested other filmmakers to book entire trains to promote their films.

Close

Talking about the same, he said, "You can book the entire train and promote it throughout. Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios came up with the idea of doing something like this and we got approvals really quick."

related news

Meanwhile, the film's cast set out on a journey from Mumbai to Delhi onboard the special promotional train called "Housefull 4 Express". The actors who undertook the train journey included Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda as well as Akshay Kumar, along with the film's producer Sajid Nadiadwala.

Akshay also tweeted a photo of them travelling by the special train and wrote:


First Published on Oct 17, 2019 10:01 pm

tags #Bollywood #Housefull 4 #Indian Railways #Piyush Goyal

