Piece of sun breaks off, creates tornado-like swirl, leaving scientists baffled. Watch

In a stunning and rare display, a piece of the sun has broken off and created a tornado-like swirl around its northern pole. The phenomenon was caught by NASA on the James Webb Space Telescope.
Dr. Tamitha Skov, a space weather forecaster, shared the phenomenon on Twitter.
“Talk about Polar Vortex! Material from a northern prominence just broke away from the main filament & is now circulating in a massive polar vortex around the north pole of our Star. Implications for understanding the Sun's atmospheric dynamics above 55° here cannot be overstated!” she wrote.
Watch the video here:
Talk about Polar Vortex! Material from a northern prominence just broke away from the main filament & is now circulating in a massive polar vortex around the north pole of our Star. Implications for understanding the Sun's atmospheric dynamics above 55 here cannot be overstated! pic.twitter.com/1SKhunaXvP