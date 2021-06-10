PC is India's most favoured way to play games, says HP survey

A survey conducted by HP India found that 88 percent of the survey group said PCs were their preferred way to play a game

Personal Computers or PCs are the most preferred way of playing games in India, a survey conducted by HP India reveals. The survey with a sample size of 1,500 respondents across the age group of 15 and 40 was conducted across 25 different cities in the country.

63 percent of the survey group were long-time gamers and 40 percent represented those who played on mobile devices. The male and female ratio was split as 72 percent and 28 percent.

88 percent of the people interviewed said that the PC's were their preferred way to play games and Tier-two towns seemed to agree strongly.

"With people spending more time at home, gaming has seen a dramatic rise, as consumers look to find new avenues for entertainment, stress release and social connect," said HP India's Ketan Patel.

"The shift from mobiles to PCs by gamers clearly represents a massive business opportunity for HP. Gaming is among the fastest growing segments in our PC portfolio and we expect to continue this momentum and consolidate our position as the leading PC gaming brand in India," Patel added.

Interestingly, 82 percent of women interviewed wanted to pursue gaming as a career and 78 percent of people from tier-two towns were more likely to choose gaming as a career.

The perception around gaming has seen a major shift too with many believing that it was a great social tool to make new friends and build up skills like multi-tasking, decision making, prioritization and benefits to memory.

They also pointed better immersion, more performance and larger displays as key factors in their decision to stick to PC gaming.