Paytm chief, Harsh Goenka share their happy moments. Madhuri Dixit’s husband joins in

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma and actor Madhuri Dixit's husband Dr Shriram Nene participated in a Twitter chain initiated by industrialist Harsh Goenka.

@vijayshekhar I'm starting a HAPPINESS chain. I invite you to join with your happy moment. Spread the word for all to join the chain. Add #HelloHappiness #TweetAMeal. For every tweet RPG Foundation donates a meal thru @FeedingIndia. My happy moment is a walk on the beach pic.twitter.com/44ekxKYUGO

— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) February 10, 2022

Feeding India is a non-profit initiative by Zomato, working to fight hunger in India. It claims to serve 1.5 lakh free meals daily.

Thank you Dear @hvgoenka for a great initiative. I invite @DoctorNene and @drriteshmalik to share their #HelloHappiness moment and #TweetAMeal .

My happy moment is when I self drive in different cities of world. Specially long drives, for hours. https://t.co/V2Cpp4eA18 pic.twitter.com/5raj7UbMBm — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) February 10, 2022





Great idea! My happiness is with family and friends, no matter where we are are what we are doing. #ExperiencesoverThings https://t.co/Vbhsez1Skj

— Dr. Shriram Nene (@DoctorNene) February 10, 2022

The Hello Happiness (which is the RPG Group's tagline) and Tweet a Meal campaign has already found support among Twitter users with several stepping up to share their moments and ensuring that the chain of donating free meals to the needy continues to grow.