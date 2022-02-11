MARKET NEWS

    Paytm chief, Harsh Goenka share their happy moments. Madhuri Dixit’s husband joins in

    Harsh Goenka announced the start of a happiness chain. Requesting people to share their moments, the industrialist promised to donate a free meal for every tweet. He then tagged Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma and actor Madhuri Dixit's husband Dr Shriram Nene.

    Ankita Sengupta
    February 11, 2022 / 10:25 AM IST
    Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma and actor Madhuri Dixit's husband Dr Shriram Nene participated in a Twitter chain initiated by industrialist Harsh Goenka.

    When chairman of RPG enterprises Harsh Goenka invited people to share their happy moments on Twitter for a social campaign, Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma and actor Madhuri Dixit's husband Dr Shriram Nene joined in.

    On Tuesday, Goenka announced the start of a happiness chain. Requesting people to share their moments, the industrialist promised to donate a free meal for every tweet. He then revealed that walks on the beach was his happy moment.

    Feeding India is a non-profit initiative by Zomato, working to fight hunger in India. It claims to serve 1.5 lakh free meals daily.

    Reacting to Goenka's tweet, Sharma wrote that his happy moment is when he drives in international cities. "Specially long drives, for hours," the Paytm founder added. He also tagged Dr Nene in the post.

    For his part, Dr Nene said that his happiness is with family and friends, "no matter where we are are what we are doing."

    The Hello Happiness (which is the RPG Group's tagline) and Tweet a Meal campaign has already found support among Twitter users with several stepping up to share their moments and ensuring that the chain of donating free meals to the needy continues to grow.
    Tags: #Harsh Goenka #hello happiness #Madhuri Dixit's husband Dr Shriram Nene #PayTm #RPG Group #Vijay Shekhar Sharma
    first published: Feb 11, 2022 10:15 am
