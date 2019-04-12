App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Apr 12, 2019 03:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Parsis defend rights to bar non-Zoroastrians from entering fire temples

A petition filed by Sanjjiiv Kkumaar alleges that a system of apartheid, untouchability and communalism is practised at the Zoroastrian temple.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Picture for representation
Picture for representation
Whatsapp

In an affidavit filed before a division bench of the Delhi High Court, the Delhi Parsi Anjuman (DPA) has claimed that the law doesn’t grant any person the right to demand an entry or the use of facilities of the Parsi community, which includes the fire temple located near Delhi Gate.

A Public Interest Litigation alleges that people belonging to other communities are discriminated against and are denied entry to the sacred structure. A bench headed by Chief Justice Rajendra Menon was addressing the PIL.

Replying to the allegations, the DPA said the PIL is “not maintainable” and is “an illegal and unconstitutional attempt to enter the place of worship of another religion”.

The relief sought in the petition is in violation of the Fundamental Right to Privacy guaranteed by the Constitution of India to Zoroastrians, as well as the DPA and its members, it added.

Apart from the DPA, the division bench also sought a response on this from the Centre, the state government, and the state police.

The petition was filed by Sanjjiiv Kkumaar, who alleges that a system of apartheid, untouchability and communalism is practised at the fire temple. The plaintiff said this with reference to the norm of not letting Hindus, Muslims, and Sikhs enter the sanctum sanctorum of the Zoroastrian temple. Kkumaar’s plea states that there is no disclaimer outside the temple mentioning that only Zoroastrians will be admitted; he learnt about the policy only after he was barred from entering, reported The Indian Express.

In its defence, the DPA points out that the fire temple is privately funded and endowed, so the beneficiaries are strictly Parsi Zoroastrians. “No other person has right in law to demand entry or use of facilities of the DPA, including the fire temple. The petitioner is not a Zoroastrian,” it stated.

“This petition strikes at the foundation of the Zoroastrian faith professed by Parsis. Barring entry to non-Zoroastrians is not based on factors like caste, colour or race nor is it discriminatory. It is meant to uphold the rules and laws that govern the protection and integrity of the sacred fires,” it added.

Notably, the religious body is managed by a board of trustees who are elected by members of the DPA.
First Published on Apr 12, 2019 03:10 pm

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Student of the Year 2 trailer: Love, drama, action; has everything to ...

Game of Thrones season 8: Here's everything the teasers and trailers t ...

PewDiePie takes down both his songs defaming India post Delhi HC order ...

IPL 2019: MS Dhoni to pay a hefty price for arguing with the umpires o ...

Student of The Year 2: Tiger Shroff is back with another powerful dial ...

Is Malaika Arora's cryptic post about a soulmate dedicated to Arjun Ka ...

Vogue BFF's: Ishaan Khatter is embarrassed as he strips on Neha Dhupia ...

Sara Ali Khan is missing her mom while wandering on the streets of New ...

Student of The Year 2 trailer launch LIVE updates: Welcome the brand n ...

Opposition Parties Slam Maneka For Her Vote-For-Jobs Appeal to Muslims ...

CPI(Maoist) Claims Responsibility for Chhattisgarh Blast That Killed D ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, KKR vs DC Match at Kolkata: KKR Look to Win Again ...

IPL 2019 | Steyn Set to Replace Coulter-Nile at RCB

SpiceJet Shares Zoom 8.5% on Plans to Induct 16 Boeing 737-800 NG Airc ...

SC Demolished Modi, Jaitley, BJP's Stand on Electoral Bonds, Says Yech ...

IPL 2019 | ‘Hope for DC Support Too!’ – Local Boy Ganguly's Mess ...

DC, Marvel Crossover No One Was Waiting For: Twitter Roasts 'Student O ...

There are no Ready-made Women Role Models as Administrators, Says Jami ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: BJP complains Election Commission again ...

Election Commission bans NaMo TV from airing political content

BJP govt brought unemployment out of the closet, says Maneka Gandhi

Not approaching politics as a star, says Congress' candidate Urmila Ma ...

Explainer: What are electoral bonds?

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex gains 80 points, Nifty above 11,600 led ...

SBICAP Securities expects larger banks with healthy capitalisation to ...

Rupee snaps 3-day gaining streak, opens at 69.08 a dollar

Macquarie expects FIIs inflows to stay in H2, but no significant upsid ...

BJP may benefit from Karnataka voters' tendency to back different part ...

Julian Assange arrested: WikiLeaks founder’s extradition to US likel ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Naxals disrupt polling in Chhattisgarh, Andhr ...

Student of the Year 2 trailer: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutar ...

Disney Plus streaming service confirmed for 12 Nov, subscriptions star ...

Europa League: Vintage Arsenal show collective flair to suffocate leth ...

Via Francigena: Walking the 1,200-year old pilgrim path in Tuscany

Sudha Menon, author of Feisty at Fifty, on the importance of writing f ...

Jet Airways crisis: Airline operated widebody planes to gain revenue i ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.