Pakistani wedding descends into chaos as guests fight, plates are smashed. Watch

A massive brawl erupted at a Pakistani wedding in the UK after one man flicked off another man’s hat. CCTV footage that has been widely circulated online shows how quickly the wedding descended into chaos, with guests hurling chairs and abuses at each other.

The incident took place in Bolton on August 24. In the viral video, the guests are initially seen enjoying the wedding feast peacefully – the men sit on one side of the room and the women on the other side, a white partition dividing them. Soon enough, a man in a white outfit approaches a guest who is eating and flips his hat off his head. He then also slaps the man.

This leads to the wedding party descending into utter chaos.

The footage shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) shows one of the man’s friends immediately standing up to his defence and launching himself at the aggressor. He is intercepted and pushed back. Very soon, the aggressor is also surrounded by people and thrown into the white cloth partition dividing the room.

Meanwhile, other wedding guests join the chaos – one creates a makeshift weapon out of a walking stick, others were seen hurling chairs and plates.

According to the Daily Mail, the fight took place at Regent Hall in Bolton, Greater Manchester. Police officers responded to reports of a disturbance at the venue at around 8.30 pm.

“Officers were able to split up an ongoing fight and bring the situation under control,” a police officer said. “There were no life-changing or life-threatening injuries. One man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer. Enquiries are currently ongoing.”