Pakistani journalist Chand Nawab rides a camel to report on dust storm in Karachi

Screengrabs from the viral video shared on Twitter.

Pakistani journalist Chand Nawab, famous for his quirky style of reporting, on Monday took to report on Karachi's cold dust storms. And he did so while riding a camel.

In a now viral video, Nawab can be heard saying, “Karachi’s weather is very pleasant and cool and cold wind is blowing. People from cities can visit to experience this storm. My hair is flying, I have dirt in my mouth, and I can’t open my eyes." The journalist also has an advice for visitors -- skinny and light-weighted people should stay away from the shores or they too can be gone with the wind.



Chand Nawab reporting on Karachi's dusty winter winds. Warns doblay-patlay people that they can be blown away by the dust storm. pic.twitter.com/mgYmW2mrbG

— Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) January 22, 2022

Equating the weather with that of Middle East, Nawab said that people no longer have to go there to experience dust storms, they can enjoy it in Karachi itself. Riding on the back of a camel and sliding off a little every second, Nawab can be heard saying in the video, “Right now, I am not in any desert of Arabia but on the seashore of Karachi. Dust storm like Dubai and Saudi Arabia can be experienced in Karachi today."

Chand Nawab gained popularity in 2008 when he was trying to report the frenzy during Eid while standing on a stairway at a railway station in Karachi while repeatedly interrupted by passengers. The unedited video showing an irate Nawab became widely popular on social media. It also inspired filmmaker Kabir Khan to create actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's character also named "Chand Nawab" in his 2015 blockbuster 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'.