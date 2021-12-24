MARKET NEWS

English
Nawazuddin Siddiqui participates in 'Squid Game' dalgona challenge, catches egg thieves of 'Red Notice'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui had made headlines earlier this year when certain reports quoted him announcing his departure from OTT platforms. Later in an interview, the actor clarified that his comments were used out of context.

Moneycontrol News
December 24, 2021 / 04:58 PM IST
Screenshots from videos Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared on Instagram.

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who won millions of hearts with his performance in Netflix's 'Sacred Games', made a brief comeback on Netflix with two crossover videos, intriguing fans.

In the first video, Siddiqui joins the plot of Korean drama 'Squid Game' and is seen licking a dalgona  candy and asking the guard for other flavours.







In the second video, Siddiqui enters a scene from Netflix's recent release 'Red Notice' starring Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot, just in time to catch them trying to steal 'Cleopatra's eggs'. When Reynold's character Nolan Booth tries to clarify the situation, Siddiqui steps back into the shoes of Ganesh Gaitonde from 'Sacred Games' and says, "I don't want the egg, I want the chicken."

Read more: Netflix's Sacred Games controversy: The story so far

Both the videos seem to have struck a chord with Siddiqui's fans. Instagram user Maniya Dwivedi commented, "If you had been a part of the Red Notice movie, the makers would have doubled their profits." Another user Sachin Kushwaha said, "Netflix seems to have transported you from Bollywood to Hollywood."

Siddiqui had made headlines earlier this year when certain reports quoted him announcing his departure from OTT platforms. Later in an interview, the actor clarified that his comments were used out of context.

"I am doing a lot of films for OTT. I am sitting here because of Netflix. OTT platforms have given us all international recognition. We get to showcase our talent there for the whole world to see. In my statement, I was talking about some production houses that randomly make anything. It was taken out of context and my intention was never to say that I want to quit OTT. I just don't want to do anything that looks like a serial," he said.
Tags: #Nawazuddin Siddiqui #Netflix #Red Notice #Sacred Games #Squid Game
first published: Dec 24, 2021 04:56 pm

