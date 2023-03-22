Padma Awards 2023: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala posthumously awarded Padma Shri. Watch

Investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was posthumously awarded the Padma Shri- India's fourth highest civilian award- at the 2023 Padma Awards held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday.
Jhunjhunwala's wife Rekha was present to collect the Padma Shri from President Droupadi Murmu.
#WATCH | Veteran investor and Akasa Air founder, late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala conferred the Padma Shri (posthumously) by President Droupadi Murmu.
His wife, Rekha Jhunjhunwala receives the award. pic.twitter.com/mLOU7IJf2Q
