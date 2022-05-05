Only in Bengaluru: ‘Lazy’ Swiggy agent books Dunzo to deliver customer’s order

A Swiggy agent has amused many by outsourcing his job to Dunzo (Representative Image)

The latest entry to ‘peak Bengaluru behaviour’? A Swiggy agent who outsourced his job further and booked a Dunzo ride to deliver a customer’s food order.

Twitter user Omkar Joshi shared a screenshot of a conversation he had with a friend, who recently ordered coffee through food delivery platform Swiggy. “I ordered a coffee on Swiggy from CCD,” his friend told him. “The delivery guy picked it up but was too lazy to come deliver it here,” the friend continued.

Too lazy to do his job but too enterprising to give up and risk a five-star customer rating, the Swiggy agent booked a Dunzo delivery partner to deliver the order.



Hello @peakbengaluru, the latest Bangalore update is broken. pic.twitter.com/GlDRJgdreh

— Omkar Joshi (@omkar__joshi) May 4, 2022

“[He] was too lazy to come deliver it here so he Dunzo-ed it to me,” Joshi’s friend told him. “And I get a call from him saying ‘Bheiya maine Dunzo kar diya hai, please 5 star rating de dena’ (I have sent your order through Dunzo. Please give me a five star rating).”

"Peak Bangalore," the friend dubbed the incident. Joshi’s reaction to the whole incident, like ours, was surprised. “Wtf,” he wrote in response to his friend’s story.

The exchange is going steadily viral on Twitter. It has already racked up nearly 3,000 ‘likes’ and a ton of amused comments.

A few Twitter users shared stories of similar experiences.



Similar thing happened but the guy's two wheeler hot punctured genuinely. But he came little late and delivered. I gave him 5*

— Kedar Joshi (@thisiskedu) May 5, 2022

Others heaped praise on the Swiggy delivery person



This is amazing — Dhaivya buch (@Dhaivya1) May 5, 2022





He got the game

— Gaurav Sachdeva (@grvsachdeva) May 5, 2022





