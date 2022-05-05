English
    Only in Bengaluru: ‘Lazy’ Swiggy agent books Dunzo to deliver customer’s order

    The latest entry to ‘peak Bengaluru behaviour’? A Swiggy agent who outsourced his job further and booked a Dunzo ride to deliver an order.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 05, 2022 / 02:45 PM IST
    A Swiggy agent has amused many by outsourcing his job to Dunzo (Representative Image)

    The latest entry to ‘peak Bengaluru behaviour’? A Swiggy agent who outsourced his job further and booked a Dunzo ride to deliver a customer’s food order.

    Twitter user Omkar Joshi shared a screenshot of a conversation he had with a friend, who recently ordered coffee through food delivery platform Swiggy. “I ordered a coffee on Swiggy from CCD,” his friend told him. “The delivery guy picked it up but was too lazy to come deliver it here,” the friend continued.

    Too lazy to do his job but too enterprising to give up and risk a five-star customer rating, the Swiggy agent booked a Dunzo delivery partner to deliver the order.

    “[He] was too lazy to come deliver it here so he Dunzo-ed it to me,” Joshi’s friend told him. “And I get a call from him saying ‘Bheiya maine Dunzo kar diya hai, please 5 star rating de dena’ (I have sent your order through Dunzo. Please give me a five star rating).”


    "Peak Bangalore," the friend dubbed the incident. Joshi’s reaction to the whole incident, like ours, was surprised. “Wtf,” he wrote in response to his friend’s story.

    The exchange is going steadily viral on Twitter. It has already racked up nearly 3,000 ‘likes’ and a ton of amused comments.

    A few Twitter users shared stories of similar experiences.




    Others heaped praise on the Swiggy delivery person




    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Bengaluru #Dunzo #Swiggy
    first published: May 5, 2022 02:43 pm
