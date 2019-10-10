OnePlus 7T Pro launch tonight: Expected specifications, price, India availability details

OnePlus will officially launch the OnePlus 7T Pro tonight in the United Kingdom (UK). The Chinese manufacturer has been teasing its flagship OnePlus 7T series smartphone across its social media platforms. OnePlus is also confirmed to launch a special McLaren Edition variant of the OnePlus 7T Pro.

OnePlus 7T Pro launch event is scheduled to begin in the UK at 4 pm BST (8.30 pm IST). Like the OnePlus 7T launch, OnePlus will host a live-stream of its event on its official website, YouTube and other social media platforms.

The OnePlus 7T Pro would be an upgraded version of the OnePlus 7 Pro. OnePlus has not officially teased any OnePlus 7T Pro specification or feature. However, there are a bunch of things we can expect from the OnePlus 7T Pro based on various rumours and reports.

OnePlus 7T Pro would flaunt the same design as the OnePlus 7 Pro. This means that the latest OnePlus flagship would have an all-screen 6.65-inch Quad HD+ Fluid AMOLED curved display without any notch or hole. The screen would support HDR10+ and have a 1440 x 3100 resolution.

There will be a pop-up front camera for selfies.

Like the OnePlus 7T, the Pro ’T’ variant would also get powered by a Snapdragon 855+ SoC. It is expected to get up to 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 internal memory. OnePlus 7T Pro would also get a bigger 4,085 battery with Warp Charge 30T support.

The rear camera module is said to remain the same as the OnePlus 7 Pro(Review). This means that the OnePlus 7T Pro would have a vertically aligned triple camera setup. For the uninitiated, the OnePlus 7T camera received a redesign and now sports a circular module.

Rumours also suggest that the OnePlus 7T Pro would get an additional Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor. If we go by the rumour, then the OnePlus 7T Pro would have a 48MP f/1.7 + 16MP + 12MP + ToF sensor setup in its camera unit.

The OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition would have the same internals as the OnePlus 7T Pro. The differentiating factor could be a frosted glass back with orange accents over the edges.

OnePlus 7T Pro could be available soon in India. An Amazon India microsite has teased the OnePlus 7T Pro launch tonight.